“Don’t kill my daddy” – Video captures frightened reaction of boy as armed bounty hunters arrest man in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) – The video captures the moment when several armed bounty hunters arrest a man while his children are watching in fear a few meters from the inside of a car.

The incident occurred last Thursday around 2:24 p.m. in block 16000 of La Fortuna, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Ricky Gory had picked up his children from school when he parked in the driveway. Witnesses said six bounty hunters rushed into the car with shotguns.

When Gory tried to flee, he crashed into a tree and was arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The children – ages 12, 9, 6 and 1 – were still in the car. A video taken by the 12-year-old child shows a video of the confrontation and the arrest.

“Don’t kill my daddy!” a child is heard screaming in the video.

“The bounty hunter has his gun on his chest and he throws me at it saying,” Who else is in the house? Who else is in the car, “said 12-year-old Amari Snell Moore.

Brittany Snell, the boy’s mother and Gory’s girlfriend, said there was no reason for the bounty hunters to act this way and no reason for the disassembly with the children in the car.

“It is unprofessional,” said Snell. “It’s just barbaric.”

She says that one of the bounty hunters told her that they had been following Gory all day and made the arrest after picking up the kids from school. Gory has a long rap sheet, all non-violent, almost all of the tickets he wouldn’t show up for.

In the video, he is heard to say that he panicked because he did not know who the men were.

“I think he was pretty much trying to put his kids out of harm’s way,” said Brittany Snell. “Once he realized who they were, you obviously see in the video that he couldn’t resist.”

Gory is behind bars on an arrest warrant.

“I want him to come back,” said Amari, fighting through tears.

No injuries were reported during the incident, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirms that they have responded to the situation, as have the CalFire paramedics who have checked everyone involved for possible injuries. Eyewitness News contacted the bounty hunter business and received no response.

