“Don’t kill my daddy” – Video captures frightened reaction of boy as armed bounty hunters arrest man in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) – The video captures the moment when several bounty hunters stop a man with their rifles fired while his children look in fear from inside a car a few meters away.

The incident occurred last Thursday around 2:24 p.m. in block 16000 of La Fortuna, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Ricky Gory had picked up his children from school when he parked in the driveway. Witnesses said six bounty hunters rushed into the car with shotguns.

When Gory tried to flee, he crashed into a tree and was arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The children – ages 12, 9, 6 and 1 – were still in the car.

“Don’t kill my daddy!” a child is heard screaming in the video.

Brittany Snell, the boy’s mother and Gory’s girlfriend, said there was no reason for the bounty hunters to act this way and no reason for the disassembly with the children in the car.

She says that one of the bounty hunters told her that they had been following Gory all day and made the arrest after picking up the kids from school. Gory has a long rap sheet, all non-violent, almost all of the tickets he wouldn’t show up for.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirms that they have responded, as have CalFire paramedics who have checked everyone involved for possible medical injuries.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.