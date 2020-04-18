“Don’t know how the viewer will now be able to connect”.

Avika Gore’s journey as a 4-year-old has been truly remarkable after receiving praise for the role of the girl child, but she has made some unforgettable performances with constant persistence. She is well-known for her in-laws Simmer’s and her presentation in Laddo.

Now, in the midst of lockdown situations, her baby Wadhu is back on the small screen and it’s exciting to see actress Avika Gore react as much as people. Talking to the Hindustan Times, she said, “With social media today, people will enjoy the youngest performance and may laugh at my age (laughs). I know parents, who have seen this before, force their children to watch it.”

Avika Gore on Girl Wadhu’s Replay: “Don’t Know How the Viewer Is Able to Connect Now”

She adds, “I don’t know what people like to watch on TV so I don’t know how they will be able to connect anymore. In 2008, the program had a social message and people loved the drama and the message. I wanted to be happy and be part of an event.” Like, one of the iconic TV shows that is remembered in history. When I was shot for it, I just had fun I was not thinking or registering anything like a rating career or career. The team made it comfortable for me. I post my school and also study on sets. Everyone on the set cared for me and thought of me as their Betty. I am now emotionally attached to the unit. I’m very involved. “

Avika was also a player on the reality show dangers based on the stunt hosted by Rohit Shetty.

