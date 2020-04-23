“Don’t Talk to Me”: Trump claims CNN reports Kim Jong Un is sick of being angry at a female reporter

Donald Trump has said he believes reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seriously ill have been fabricated by CNN because he made a furious attack on a network reporter at a White House briefing. He made an excuse about Cronvius’ epidemic.

If he had heard more about the dictator’s situation, which he had previously said he liked, “the president said,” I think the report was wrong, let me put it this way. “

“I think the report was done by a network that was wrong. I hear they used old documents, but that’s what I’m hearing,” he said, referring to CNN reporter Kathleen Collins. “I hear it was a false report. I hope it is a false report.”

Confirming that Mr. Trump had referred to him, Collins asked him if he had contacted North Korea.

“I don’t want to say that. I’m not saying that. We have a good relationship with North Korea – it’s as good as you. I mean, we have a good relationship with North Korea.” I have Kim Jong Un and I hope he is well

“And someone was saying, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ “No, it’s not terrible, I hope it’s okay.

“And Ithink was a fake report, made by CNN.”

As Collins tried to question his pursuit, Mr. Trump turned him away, saying, “No, that’s not enough. The problem is that you don’t write the truth, as far as I’m concerned I want to go to the next person.” “”

As the reporter continued to try to ask him questions, the president said for a moment, “No, no CNN please. I told you, CNN is fake news, don’t talk to me.”

