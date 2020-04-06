‘Don’t Think This Mistakes More: The Geriatric Doctor of Disease’ Infected, treated COVID-19

TORONTO –

A Toronto-based psychiatrist who specializes in palliative care says more deaths in Ontario’s long-term care settings suggest that COVID-19 can spread like how is the fire, ”in these places.

Pinecrest Nursing Home, a residence in Bobcaygeon, Ont., Has become the hottest spot on COVID-19, with the death toll rising to 23 on Sunday evening.

Dr. Samir Sinha, director of Geriatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, opened on the CTV News Channel how the problem with long-term care facilities is, and how it has affected him and others. health officials.

Nursing homes are “one of the older homes that the Ontario Department of Housing has undergone for a temporary redevelopment,” Sinha said.

He said Pinecrest has an area with four people in a room.

“It’s an old house, so it’s smaller and smaller,” Sinha said, “and these are some of the things that make it difficult to isolate people.”

Nursing homes and nursing homes are some of the worst hit by the new coronavirus. According to the Ontario Department of Health, there are 44 confirmed cases in those homes across the state, with more than 50 confirmed deaths.

Sinha said epidemics in Canada, and in similar places in the United States, told staff “how quickly this can spread.

“We have to do all the long-term care home workers, we have to do more scrutiny of people, and we have to do our best, because we can see what is not going to happen when COVID passes. “

Sinha said the staff at Pinecrest had not done anything wrong – they were just facing a bad situation. When COVID-19 goes into space, it can be difficult.

“There are more than 600 homes across Canada, hundreds of homes in the United States,” Sinha said. “And that’s why we should do our best to prevent it from happening in the first place.”

‘PERSONAL HITS TO ME

The impact of this disease has been felt not only by the nursing home residents and the elderly outside of these homes, but by staff and doctors trying to to take care of them.

Sinha is geriatrician. He may not work in long-term care settings but on his own, all of his patients fall into “dangerous conditions” when referring to COVID-19.

Sinha said “As someone who specializes in the care of the elderly, this has made me comfortable, and professionalizing for me is very difficult,” “All of my patients are at risk. fate is more likely to die than the average citizen. “

He said he and his colleagues were “scared” and what made him even more nervous was the notion that Canadians did not carry the deadly virus.

“We know that not all Canadians are doing the physical training that our president and all of our health people (have been asking for),” “Now, this is the calm down before the storm. If people think that what we have done is painful, and the deaths we have witnessed so far it is true, no. “

He wants the public to know, “this is not a practice.

“We know the numbers show that in two weeks, our hospitals will be full,” he said. “We know that thousands of Canadians will die. And I’m not saying I’m going to die, I’m saying die.

“And as all of us who are in charge of health care, we know that we in the next generation are putting our lives at risk. We were ready to do that, and I didn’t say a word. “

He said people asked him what it was all the time, and he didn’t know how to respond. He is working “two days now,” he said. On top of his ongoing medical examinations – often done well in order to protect them – he worked with state and federal officials to raise awareness about the care of people. how old at the time of this crisis.

Sinha says his business days are until midnight. He forgot to eat, was active, and was in great loss.

“Are we afraid? Absolutely, ”he said. “Is this stressful? Oh my god, I’ve never had this much stress in my life. And we’re willing to do this and we’re willing to stand firm, but it’s harder to stand firm when you don’t know that other Canadian people have your back.

“I don’t want someone saying: ‘I think I’ve done something different over the last two weeks,'” he said, adding that Canadians will want to keep the body apart.

He knows that some Canadians are coming to support, however.

On Saturday, Sinha posted a photo of Hilton Toronto with different rooms to create a heart with an “H” in the middle of the house. Sinha added that he had found a positive attitude while driving after an 18-hour day at the hospital.

“I was parked in the car and crying at night,” he wrote, collecting all his hats.

Remarkably choked to remember him, he told CTV News that he felt like: “Oh my God, people just send out feelings of love.

“It’s just saying thank you, and it’s not for me. It’s for all of us.”

He said small signs and important work, like the now-daily choir of singers from the pulpit and the downtown building nearly 7:30 every night on the road respect the health care staff.

He heard the music on the pitch the other day, he said, and “he told me that the people were really hurt and they were there and they were looking after us.”

