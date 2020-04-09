‘Don’t Want To Sound Feeling’

On the radio show Sean Hannity, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said that the vast majority of people who die from the coronavirus epidemic “remain on their last legs.”

In response, Hannity sought to clarify that some people who died were older or had underlying health conditions. He also warned O’Reilly to expect criticism of his comments.

When discussing steps to keep social distance in the midst of the epidemic, Hannity said, “I want to return to normal, can you fix it in a simple way?”

“Oh, I wish I could, you know?” O’Reilly answered. “But we are making small steps … The (U.S.) projections you just mentioned dropped to 60,000, I don’t think it would be that high – 13,000 dead now in the US.”

“A lot of people are dying, both here and around the world,” O’Reilly continued, “it’s on their last leg anyway, and I don’t want to sound heartless about it.”

“You will be hammered because of that,” Hannity answered.

“Well, I don’t care. I mean, a simple guy who tells the truth,” O’Reilly said.

“You mean people who have a fundamental condition and who have a compromised immune system,” Hannity said, adding that some Europeans killed by the corona virus were smokers.

“And it is they who have surrendered in large numbers,” continued Hannity.

“You will see,” said O’Reilly, “the Centers for Disease Control, at the end of all this, let’s say the percentage of people who die of this virus, also have other things that kill them.”

Television writer and host Bill O’Reilly (C) attends Washington DC’s “Killing Reagan” premiere at The Newseum on October 6, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Teresa Kroeger / Getty

While it is true that older people, people with immune disorders, and those with underlying medical conditions – such as cardiovascular or respiratory problems – are very susceptible to viruses, it is an over-simplification to say that all these populations “are on their last legs . “

O’Reilly’s comments ignored nearly 800 Americans under the age of 50 who had died of the virus, according to a Washington Post study of state data. Publications estimate that the actual number of young people killed by this virus is likely to be much higher because testing and reporting differ between countries.

While the number of deaths due to corona virus increases as the demographic gets older, doctors are still finding out if there are several types of viruses and how it can affect patients with different medical histories.

Asthma, diabetes and hypertension are some diseases that can make a person vulnerable to the deadly effects of coronavirus, the Post reported. These conditions can hardly be cured by themselves and can usually be managed through diet and medication.