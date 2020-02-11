Don’t worry, Indonesia’s Spider-Man is cleaning up your trash for life

Rudi Hartono, a man in traditional Spiderman clothes, looks at plastic waste while collecting rubbish on a beach in Pare-Pare, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. January 18, 2020. – Reuters picture

PAREPARE (Indonesia), February 11 – Indonesian cafe worker Rudi Hartono struggled to persuade the residents of his small coastal community of Parepare to follow his lead and pick up garbage strewn across the streets and beaches – until he became a Spider-Man had disguised.

“Initially I did the same activity without this costume and it didn’t draw the public’s attention so they could join in and help pick up trash,” said 36-year-old Hartono in his red and blue spider. Man costume.

“After wearing this costume, the public response turned out to be exceptional,” he added.

In many parts of Indonesia there are hardly any organized public services for dealing with waste, especially plastic waste that often ends up in rivers or oceans.

Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, produces 3.2 million tons of waste annually, with almost half ending up in the ocean, according to a 2015 study in Science magazine.

Hartono typically collects waste as a Spider-Man before he starts working at 7 p.m., and his efforts have helped to focus on the waste problem at the national level. He was interviewed by newspapers and appeared on television chat shows in his Marvel Comics superhero costume to explain his motivation.

First, he admits, he bought the Spider-Man outfit to amuse his nephew before others in his town noticed.

“We need a creative role model to encourage society’s active commitment to environmental protection,” said Saiful Bahri, a resident of Parepare in southwest Sulawesi.

With around 142,000 inhabitants, Parepare produces around 2.7 tons of unmanaged waste per day according to the Ministry of the Environment and Forestry in 2018.

Indonesia, an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, is the second largest producer of plastic pollutants in the oceans after China.

Hartono said he hoped the government would put more emphasis on garbage disposal and tougher waste disposal regulations, including single-use plastic bags.

“Minimizing plastic waste is the most important thing because plastic is difficult to decompose,” he said. – Reuters