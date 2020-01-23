“Doomsday Clock” moved 20 seconds closer to the disaster

The world is only 20 seconds closer to the catastrophe.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced on Thursday that the minute hand of the metaphorical “Doomsday Clock” was brought forward to 100 seconds before midnight, which is the closest to signaling a global meltdown.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, consisting of world leaders and Nobel Prize winners, announced its decision in a live stream webcast.

With the recalibration of the “Doomsday Clock”, the world is approaching an apocalyptic breakdown.

“The bulletin therefore joins tomorrow’s leaders and leaders today to assert that the current environment is fundamentally unstable, requiring urgent action and immediate engagement for everyone,” said Rachel Bronson, president the organization at a press conference.

She continued: “Both nuclear and climatic conditions are deteriorating, and we find that over the past two years, influential politicians have degraded and rejected the most effective ways to deal with complex threats – international agreements with rigorous verification systems – in favor of their own By undermining cooperative science and law-based approaches to addressing the most pressing threats to humanity, leaders can help create a situation that, if not addressed, leads to disasters sooner rather than later. “

In January 2019, the nuclear science group decided not to move the minute hand a year after setting the clock forward by 30 seconds.

“We live in a time of great uncertainty, which is caused by both technology and leadership deficits. We urgently need to work together to reduce the instability it causes, ”said Robert Latiff, a member of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists and associate professor at the Reilly Center for Science, Technology and Values ​​at Notre Dame University in a statement.

Latiff was due to speak on Thursday with former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, and former California Governor Jerry Brown, Executive Chairman of the Bulletin of Scientists.

The Doomsday Clock was founded in 1947, less than two years after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan during World War II. The clock was initially set to seven minutes before midnight.

In the past seven decades, the clock has been set forward and backward. The minute hand most pushed back by the catastrophic midnight hour was 17 minutes in 1991 after the Strategic Arms Restraint Treaty was revived and then President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev both announced a reduction in the nuclear weapons of their respective countries.

In 2019, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists decided not to adjust the minute hand, based on what they called “the new abnormal”, in history, when facts are indistinguishable from fictions The ability to develop and apply solutions undermines the major problems of our time. “

Bronson said Thursday that conditions have deteriorated and that the world has entered a time when the risk is high and the error rate is low.

“If we move the clock closer to midnight, we need to be vigilant and focus on the leaders and citizens alike that every second counts,” said Bronson. “The moment requires attention and new creative answers.”