Doomsday Clock says that Trump’s time is up | Letters

The Doomsday Clock, created at the University of Chicago by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists in 1947, is intended to metaphorically warn humanity of our march towards midnight, as a sign of nuclear destruction.

Originally set seven minutes before midnight, it retreated to 17 minutes from Armageddon with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, after only two minutes to reach midnight in 1953 at the height of the Cold War.

In 2007, the Bulletin began to take account of climate change, which, along with the lack of nuclear disarmament, continued to keep the minute hand ahead.

In 2016, when 88,000 voters in three swing states ushered in a climate denier and nuclear deal at the White House, the Bulletin re-set the Doomsday Clock two minutes before midnight. And just this month the Bulletin brought the clock forward again, this time by 20 seconds, leaving 100 more signs to Adios Mother Earth.

Why? Because the White House man withdrew the United States from the 2015 Climate Agreement, feverishly promoted the development of fossil fuels, withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, and pushed the US to the brink of the war with Iran brought.

The Doomsday Clock seems to tell us all that it’s time for him to go.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

The building design of Obama Center must go

I agree with a reader who wrote yesterday that the main building in the planned Obama presidential center needs a new design. I have had that thought from day one. The structure would fit better in a desert than in a park.

Barb Czarnecki, Portage Park