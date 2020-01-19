DoorDash hands over GrubHub as a top delivery service

divide

According to a CNBC report, DoorDash has replaced GrubHub as the No. 1 grocery delivery service in the United States.

The data comes from the analysis company Second Measure. DoorDash generated 33 percent of total sales of U.S. grocery sales in 2019. GrubHub, formerly number 1, conquered 32 percent of the market. Uber Eats won 20 percent and Postmates 10 percent.

DoorDash sales increased 143 percent year over year, which changed the delivery landscape significantly from 2018 when GrubHub held a 43 percent market share.

The digital food industry continues to grow and is expected to reach $ 467 billion in sales in five years, up 31 percent from current numbers.

However, the digital food industry also has to deal with very small profit margins and sometimes cloudy ways to profitability.

Digital delivery sales have increased overall, but average checks have not. In fact, the average check fell from over 4 percent in 2015 to no growth in the past year.

Aggregators are now appearing on the market, and companies like FoodBoss are comparing the prices of different services.

According to Karen Webster, CEO of PYMNTS, it is difficult for restaurants to strike a balance between working with aggregators that can help a restaurant in terms of reach, marketing and sales.

“About a decade ago, restaurants tried not to follow in the footsteps of their retail brothers when they ignored the impact of digital, mobile, and voice – and the proliferation of connected devices – on their business,” said Webster. “Many know that the digital channel and the sales channel, even if it only accounts for a small percentage of sales, are growing faster than visits to physical facilities. In order not to miss these trends, they are based on the classic digital trading book: Be where the consumers are. “

