[doorways-legend-robbie-krieger-to-release-initial-solo-album-in-ten-decades]

Doors guitarist Robbie Krieger has introduced his to start with solo album in a ten years. The Ritual Starts At Sunset will be unveiled on The Players Club, a division of the Mascot Label Group, on April 24.

The Ritual Starts At Sunset was published with Frank Zappa’s old bandleader and bassist Arthur Barrow, and demonstrates Krieger’s longtime adore of jazz.

“When I wrote songs for The Doorways, it was generally the audio first,” suggests Krieger. “I imagine you have to have some musical capability to definitely realize Jazz, when I was youthful I didn’t genuinely fully grasp it, it took me a even though.

“I was likely to the golf equipment with John Densmore – prior to The Doorways – to actually get an appreciation of Jazz. We made use of to go see Wes Montgomery, Roland Kirk, Miles Davis, things like that. At to start with I did not really get it, but immediately after a while it sank in and I normally liked it soon after that.”

Krieger has also introduced the 1st track from the album, The Drift.

Showing alongside Krieger and Barrow on the album are previous Zappa band customers Jock Ellis (Trombone), Sal Marquez (Trumpet) and Tommy Mars (Keys), AeB Bryne (Flute), Vince Denim (Sax), Chuck Manning (Sax), Joel Wackerman (Drums) and Joel Taylor (Drums).

Recorded at Krieger’s Horse Latitudes Studio in Los Angeles, the album features 9 originals and a person address, Zappa’s very own Chunga’s Revenge.

“Just after The Doors I started out getting to be intrigued in Jazz and started out hanging out with a guy identified as Sal Marquez,” claims Krieger. “So we put this band alongside one another and that was the very first Robby Krieger band and we performed at the Whiskey A-Go-Go with Don Preston, Zappa’s keyboard participant.

“Arthur Barrow, who was a substantial Zappa fan – this was right before he worked with Frank – he made a decision that, immediately after graduating from North Texas State songs college that he was gonna occur out to LA and consider to get into Frank’s band, which was pretty brash of him.

“He started off hanging out with Don and with Zappa, Don was in my band so we determined to set Arthur in cost of the mixing at the Whiskey for our shows, that is when I first satisfied him in the 70s.”

The Ritual Begins At Sundown tracklist

one. What Was That?



2. Slide Dwelling



3. The Drift



four. Chunga’s Revenge



five. Scorching Head



six. Of course, The River Is aware



seven. The Hitch



8. Dr Noir



9. Bianca’s Desire



10. Screen Junkie