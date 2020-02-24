doorways-legend-robby-krieger-to-release-very-first-solo-album-in-ten-yrs

Doorways guitarist Robby Krieger has introduced his very first solo album in a decade. The Ritual Commences At Sunset will be unveiled on The Gamers Club, a division of the Mascot Label Group, on April 24.

The Ritual Begins At Sunset was penned with Frank Zappa’s old bandleader and bassist Arthur Barrow, and displays Krieger’s longtime appreciate of jazz.

“When I wrote tunes for The Doorways, it was always the tunes very first,” states Krieger. “I imagine you have to have some musical skill to actually recognize Jazz, when I was younger I didn’t genuinely have an understanding of it, it took me a whilst.

“I was likely to the golf equipment with John Densmore – in advance of The Doorways – to truly get an appreciation of Jazz. We made use of to go see Wes Montgomery, Roland Kirk, Miles Davis, stuff like that. At to start with I didn’t truly get it, but soon after a while it sank in and I normally loved it soon after that.”

Krieger has also produced the first music from the album, The Drift.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zdo00ovpwbA"></noscript>

Showing along with Krieger and Barrow on the album are former Zappa band associates Jock Ellis (Trombone), Sal Marquez (Trumpet) and Tommy Mars (Keys), AeB Bryne (Flute), Vince Denim (Sax), Chuck Manning (Sax), Joel Wackerman (Drums) and Joel Taylor (Drums).

Recorded at Krieger’s Horse Latitudes Studio in Los Angeles, the album characteristics 9 originals and just one deal with, Zappa’s individual Chunga’s Revenge.

“Immediately after The Doors I begun becoming interested in Jazz and began hanging out with a dude referred to as Sal Marquez,” says Krieger. “So we place this band collectively and that was the initially Robby Krieger band and we performed at the Whiskey A-Go-Go with Don Preston, Zappa’s keyboard player.

“Arthur Barrow, who was a substantial Zappa supporter – this was ahead of he worked with Frank – he determined that, soon after graduating from North Texas State new music college that he was gonna appear out to LA and check out to get into Frank’s band, which was really brash of him.

“He started hanging out with Don and with Zappa, Don was in my band so we made a decision to set Arthur in charge of the mixing at the Whiskey for our reveals, which is when I to start with achieved him in the 70s.”

The Ritual Begins At Sundown is launched on April 24.

The Ritual Begins At Sundown tracklist

one. What Was That?



2. Slide Home



3. The Drift



four. Chunga’s Revenge



five. Warm Head



6. Of course, The River Knows



7. The Hitch



eight. Dr Noir



nine. Bianca’s Desire



10. Display Junkie