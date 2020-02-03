Doping: Sprinter Syazrul aims for reduced suspension | Sports

The Vice President of the Malaysian Athletics Association, Datuk Paduka Mumtaz Jaafar, confirmed today that the young sprinter Muhammad Syazrul Adli Saiful Adli submitted his appeal on Saturday. – Picture of Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – Young sprinter Muhammad Syazrul Adli Saiful Adli, who has been suspended for four years for a doping offense, has applied for a discount, the deputy president of the Malaysian Athletics Association, Datuk Paduka Mumtaz Jaafar, confirmed today.

“He submitted the appeal on Saturday. We will discuss the matter at the next MAF meeting before we make any further decisions, ”she said to Bernama.

The Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) student was given 30 days after January 24, the date the MAF fined it, to appeal.

The 18-year-old from Penang was tested positive for two banned substances – methasterone and oxymetholone – during the MAF Closed Championships in August 2019.

Methasterone is a “designer steroid”, while oxymetholone is an anabolic steroid. Athletes are prohibited from using these substances.

Muhammad Syazrul represented Penang at the 2018 Malaysia Games in Perak and was part of the Johor 4x100m Quartet that won the gold medal at the MAF Closed Championships last August.

In the meantime, the chair of the MAF Anti-Doping Committee, Datuk R. Annamalai, announced that the MAF would forward his appeal to the Arbitration Panel for Sport (CAS) and the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF).

“They will review the case before making any further decisions. It is up to the athlete whether he wants to defend himself at the CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland or is not present for cost reasons, ”he said. – Bernama