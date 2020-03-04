[doping:-steeplechase-winner-jebet-handed-4-calendar-year-ban-for-doping-violation]



FILE Picture: 2016 Rio Olympics – Athletics – Victory Ceremony – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony – Olympic Stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 15/08/2016. Ruth Jebet (BRN) of Bahrain poses with her medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

March four, 2020

(Reuters) – Kenyan-born Bahraini runner Ruth Jebet has been handed a four-year ban immediately after she was located guilty of tests constructive for the banned blood booster r-EPO (recombinant erythropoietin), the Athletics Integrity Device (AIU) explained on Wednesday.

Jebet, the 2016 Olympic three,000m steeplechase champion, was suspended in February 2018 right after she unsuccessful an out-of-levels of competition check.

“The panel… imposes a period of time of ineligibility of 4 yrs upon the athlete,” the AIU claimed in a statement.

“The period of provisional suspension imposed on the athlete from Feb. 4 2018 right until the date of the Tribunal Award shall be credited from the complete period of ineligibility.”

Jebet explained to the AIU in March 2018 that she experienced under no circumstances taken the substance intentionally and the issue was referred to the disciplinary tribunal.

The AIU, however, was of the view that the violation was dedicated deliberately and said she took one-and-a-half many years to acknowledge to the offence whilst rejecting a lot of invites to do so earlier.

The 23-12 months-outdated admitted to the existence of r-EPO in her sample and its use in October last yr and waived her ideal to the assessment of the B sample as she could not pay for the charges.

The AIU also purchased the disqualification of all her final results among Dec. one 2017 and Feb. four 2018 along with the forfeiture of medals, details, prize and overall look revenue.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)