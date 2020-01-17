Doritos makes the ultimate cowboy Sam Elliott channel Lil Nas X in the Super Bowl teaser

Sam Elliott often plays a cowboy in his acting roles, from Stranger in Great Lebowski to Virgil Earp in Tombstone. Elliott puts on his big hat for the Super Bowl and inspires Cool Ranch Doritos again.

Elliott finds a teaser for the spot in an old salon. The bartender puts a whiskey in front of him and the poker players watch him as he approaches the bar. Then Elliott begins in a deep voice with a monologue: “I have the horses in my back, the horse is on, the hat is matte black …” And then we find that he recites Lil Nas X’s big hit Old Town Road.

After a few more texts, the deep bass of the melody hits the bar when Elliott steps out of the swinging doors. Cut to a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos, in which “More Cool Ranch” slides down the bar, as the text says on 02.02.20, the date of the Super Bowl.

Doritos recently announced two remix variants: Flamin ’Hot Limon and the revamped Cool Ranch, the latter of which appear to play the main role during the game.

Follow The Drum’s Super Bowl coverage here.