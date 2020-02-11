The struggle of blacks to end segregation in public schools has given 15-year-olds of African descent access to education Dorothy counts When she was the first African American to attend Harding High, a purely white school, on September 4, 1957.

Taunted by boys who spat on her, threw garbage at her, and screamed at her, she was still a soldier, and in a setting that Charlotte Observer’s Don Sturkey held sharply, the Americans and the world saw an unnecessary trauma that they had thanks to newspaper publications had to endure.

via charlottemagazine.com

“Everywhere, people were overwhelmed by the girl in the photo, who was tall and, with her five-foot ten-inch frame, loomed over the mob that was chasing her. There was black and white evidence of the brutality of racism, an uncanny force that made children torture another child while adults stood by. ” charlottemagazine.com.

Because of the obstacles the state put in the way of so many colored people, Miss Counts didn’t have to leave school for a week when school administrators and police officers said they couldn’t guarantee their safety. The counts’ parents acted quickly and sent her to live with a relative in a suburb of Philadelphia, where their core business was to study the way every student should.

But stubborn counts returned to Charlotte, North Carolina and went to Johnson C. Smith University to earn one Degree even though the city showed its little love.

As an adult, who has taken her rightful place in society, Counts has volunteered her time and skills for 12 years and led a church childcare center that looks after low-income children.

She reported on the incident that had a huge impact on her life: “What happened that day really brought me to a sudden Path. I’ve always wanted to make sure that nothing bad happens to other children. “

It also put Charlotte on the straight path. Given the intense

The incident got public, local business leaders called for racist tolerance

responsible for smooth school integration.

However, the public school system continues to face challenges arising from inadequate books, chairs, and other resources.

In 2008 Counts-Scoggins, who is now divorced along with seven other people, was honored for his support in integrating North Carolina public schools. Each winner received the Old North State Award from Governor Mike Easley. The counts received a public apology by a member of the crowd that bothered her in 1957.

In 2010 Harding High School named its library in honor of

Earl Scoggins, an honor rarely given to living people.