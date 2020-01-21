Dorticos lands in Riga, promises Briedis KO in the WBSS final

RINGSIDE 21/01/2020

Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) landed at the Riga Arena on March 21st for the kick-off press conference in Riga to contest the highly anticipated final of the WBSS Cruiserweight Ali Trophy with Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs).

“I am very happy to be back here and to be greeted by the people of Latvia,” said Dorticos, IBF cruiserweight champion and seed from tournament 2.

The Cuban, who lives in Miami, stunned the boxing world and audience in Riga in June when he stopped Andrew Tabiti, unbeaten, in the tenth round of his semi-final.

Now he’s determined to do the same against Mairis Briedis, the tournament’s number 1.

“I’ll turn it off,” said the “KO Doctor.”

“I feel great and can’t wait to fight at night and do what I do.

“I am honored and humbled to fight for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

“I will dedicate it to his memory by winning it and going down in history.”

Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos will compete against each other at the opening press conference in the Latvian capital tomorrow.

