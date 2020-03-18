Dortmund CEO criticised for Bundesliga coronavirus elitism feedback | Sports

Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claimed yesterday he disliked the concept of putting in economical actions to assist all of the 18 sides in the prime-tier. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 16 — Borussia Dortmund’s main govt Hans-Joachim Watzke was criticised today for stating the Bundesliga’s most important golf equipment ought to refrain from monetarily assisting the league’s lesser outfits.

Fortuna Dusseldorf sporting director Thomas Roettgermann and Hoffenheim’s owner Dietmar Hopp slammed Watzke’s responses which came right after the German top-flight was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Specialist sides in Germany depend heavily on the cash flow from television legal rights with area broadcasters shelling out €4.6 billion (RM21.9 billion) a year to exhibit matches.

“I really do not know what produced him say that. It wasn’t the proper time or the appropriate concept,” Roettgermann reported.

Billionaire Hopp mentioned the likes of Dortmund and champions Bayern Munich should help the fewer fortunate.

“The time for solidarity is now. The sturdy assist the weak. I hope that this solidarity is the consensus between everybody included with the Bundesliga,” he reported.

Watzke reported yesterday he disliked the concept of installing financial actions to assist all of the 18 sides in the top-tier.

“At the finish of the day, the golf equipment who have made the effort and hard work to place a little bit of revenue apart these previous several years cannot reward individuals who have not,” Watzke stated.

“We’re running firms on a current market and we’re in competition.”

Earlier yesterday, the league’s chief executive Christian Seifert issued a word of warning for sides who could endure with no broadcast, ticket sales and sponsorship money in the course of the Covid-19 outbreak period of time.

“It’s a question of survival,” he reported in a conference on Monday which decided to place the league on keep until eventually at minimum April 2. — AFP