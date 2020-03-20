DoT declares to require 20 years for AGR bear cabinet stamp payment – Latest News – News News

% MINIFYHTMLa99e43516318e39a9ea394b0e0bd628911%

% MINIFYHTMLa99e43516318e39a9ea394b0e0bd628912%

New Delhi: The Cabinet approved the Telecommunications Department’s request to require 20 years for operators to pay regulated gross income, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre reported to Parliament. The Supreme Court will hear the government’s bailout plan to give telecommunications companies a 20-year period of AGR fee reimbursement during the next scheduled hearing in two weeks.

“In line with Cabinet approval, a petition was filed with the Supreme Court on March 16, 2020 seeking, inter alia, permission from the Honorable Court for licensees affected by the AGR judgment to pay the amount paid or pending of the previous payment quoted / calculated quota in annual quotes for 20 years, properly protecting the present present value of the quotes mentioned using an 8 percent discount rate, ”said State Minister for Communications for the Rajya Sabha in a written reply .

Supreme Court struck down Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other mobile operators on Wednesday for self-assessing their outstanding telecom tariffs, saying they have to pay past fees with interest and fines, an estimated crown amount Lakh 1.69.

% MINIFYHTMLa99e43516318e39a9ea394b0e0bd628913%% MINIFYHTMLa99e43516318e39a9ea394b0e0bd628914%

The Supreme Court also criticized the Telecommunications Department (DoT) for allowing companies to reassess what they owed the government, and said its order, passed on October 24, 2019, in revenue to calculate fees was final. .

% MINIFYHTMLa99e43516318e39a9ea394b0e0bd628915%

% MINIFYHTMLa99e43516318e39a9ea394b0e0bd628916%

A bench of Judge Arun Mishra, Judge S A Nazeer and Judge M R Shah declined to accept the Center’s request to allow telecom companies to pay AGR fees in 20 years, saying the claim would resume in two weeks.

“The 20-year deadline is not reasonable. The telecommunications companies have to settle all the quotes mentioned in the judgment,” the bank said, adding that it had settled all AGR quotas after hearing from the telecommunications companies and the government. he had fought for interests. and fines.

Self-assessment of Bharti Airtel government quotes, Vodafone Idea and Tata Group are a huge fortune of Rs 82,300 under what the telecommunications department calculates after the Supreme Court ruling on AGR.

The Telecommunications Department (DoT), according to its submission to the highest court seeking relief in the payment mandate, has set the tariffs of the three enterprises at $ 1.19 lakh crown.

DoT-rated quotes for Bharti Airtel and Telenor were set at Rs 43.98 crown, while that of Vodafone Idea was Rs 58,254 crown, and the Tata Group of companies at Rs 16,798 crore described under & # 39; total DoT requirement involving CAG and special audit as at October 2019 & # 39;

In the face of this, Bharti Group has calculated their stake at Rs 13,004 crore, Vodafone Idea at Rs 21,533 crore and Tata Group of companies at Rs 2,197 crore.

In total, government-calculated AGR quotes for 16 entities add up to Rs 1.9 lakh crown, while self-ratings by telecommunications companies set their quotas at just Rs 17,176 crown.

These fees were raised after the Supreme Court, in October last year, confirmed the government’s stance on including non-core business revenue in calculating the annual AGR of telecommunications companies, part of which is paid as a spectrum license and fee to treasury.

The bank said it would gather the DoT secretary and desk officer who allowed telecommunications companies to conduct a self-assessment of AGR fees.