DoT Units Ask for Routine Logs of Wholesale Calls, Telecommunications Companies Raise Concerns – Latest News – News Information

According to sources, some units of the telecommunications department are routinely searching for large records of caller data in some counties in some counties, which are suspected to deviate from the government’s standard operating procedure.

Industry players have expressed concern about such practices in a communication with the Telecommunications Secretary, sources said.

They contended that the Delhi DoT unit required nationwide call data recordings (CDR) for February 2, 3 and 4, 2020 and separately for specific routes in Delhi with residences of ministers, members of parliament, judges, important offices , etc. The players made representations to telecommunications secretary Anshu Prakash to express their concern for the practice.

“Actors in the telecommunications industry have written to the telecommunications secretary that CDRs that require specific routes and areas may incur surveillance fees, especially in a state like Delhi, which has multiple VVIP areas with offices and residences of ministers, parliamentarians, judges, etc. etc. ”aware of the communication he told PTI.

An email question to the Telecommunications Department regarding this was not answered.

According to the source, who did not wish to be named, said the DoT had already issued detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provide CDRs to law enforcement agencies in August 2016 and April 2019.

The DoT, including its field units under the SOP, must determine the identity of the subscriber, carefully examine the reasoning for the CDR request, detail the purpose of the CDR request, and refrain from using the CDRs received for any other purpose. , designate authorized officers to request and approve such a request.

However, some DoT licensing service area units do not adhere to the established process and require large CDR details from telecom operators regularly in violation of the SOP.

“Almost all DoT LSA units require details of overnight CDRs from telecom operators every month in states such as Andhra Pradesh on the first and fifth days of the month, Delhi on the 18th, Haryana on the 21st, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir most recent day of the month, Kerala and Odisha on the 15th, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab on the last day of last month and the first day of the current month, ”the source said.