Double rescue for Chelsea in Leicester | Sports

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger celebrates after the match with Leicester at King Power Stadium in Leicester on February 1, 2020 with coach Frank Lampard. – Reuters pic

LEICESTER, February 1 – A rare double from defender Antonio Rudiger earned Chelsea a point in Saturday’s entertaining 2-2 draw against third-placed Leicester City at King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard caused a big surprise before kick-off when he missed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after some poor performance and met 38-year-old Willy Caballero for the first time.

The veteran was called to a clever parade to play Jamie Vardy in the first half, which is otherwise largely dominated by Chelsea, who struggled again to take advantage of his chances in front of the goal.

However, it didn’t take long for the guests to take the lead after the break, as Rüdiger scored his first league goal since October 2018 after just over a minute in the second half.

The lead did not last long, however, as Harvey Barnes came on the net with a big distraction eight minutes later before the turnaround was completed in the 64th minute when Ben Chilwell pushed home and Leicester took the lead.

However, Rüdiger had the last word when he put a header over Leicester’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 71st minute and drew. This left Leicester in fourth place, eight points ahead of Lampard’s team, who had won only four times in the last 13 league games. – Reuters