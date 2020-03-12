Double Star Dr Disrespect for “life changing, quotes, money, games and being a villain – News News

% MINIFYHTMLe5bdd68685f9ffbe59273ce727219d6711%

Violence is done. Rumbling through the wild grass and the brutal wilderness of Tarkov, he is oblivious, the unstoppable force that you have always secretly wanted to see colliding with an object he claims to be immovable. He sees an enemy without realizing it. It grows. Views instinctively pop up. At the pause before the man falls, you can see Doc smiling and his mouse moving.

If you’ve ever seen an action movie, you already know Dr. Disrespectful (no doubt because, if what I’ve heard is correct, the medical profession doesn’t like foreigners stealing its value). Army Boizmets. A black glazed wig and mustache dyed. Mirrored sunglasses. A villain who is as well known as threatening. US to know. We know what you want. And that’s why he’s probably the most important person in the vast universe of web broadcasting: Doc is the future of live entertainment.

Doc is currently housed in a scenic building in Glendale, California. Over the course of two days, a helicopter cockpit has taken shape amid a very loud sound scenario, a series of buttons and numbers from the 1980s, and a generous amount of black paint. It’s all because Doc is here to shoot a promotional video for his latest ad: He’s re-signed with Twitch for an exclusive two-year contract, for a lot of money.

Exact figures have not been revealed. Here’s what he has to say about it: “Let’s say, when I started broadcasting, was it something so unbearable? If it were, you are dreaming very, very big. To me, it’s quite shocking and definitely life-changing. , it’s helpful. ”

When removing the wig, the man beneath him has fashionably cut the salt and pepper hair. This is the Herschel “Guy, cit; Beahm which is 6 feet 8 inches taller than a 2017 Toyota Sienna. Or a pony. Like Dr. Disrespect, Beahm is somehow taller, though this may be army boots only.

You can sum up Doc’s call with one of his phrases: “Violence! Speed! Moment!” Contraction, on the other hand, is more difficult to explain. It’s a platform that allows anyone to broadcast themselves doing almost everything that is within the company’s terms of service, meaning if you’re following all applicable local laws, you’re probably fine. (Although nudity, even if it is partial, is frustrated by the powers that be.)

But if you log in to Twitch right away, the ones you will most likely see are people playing video games. The viewing numbers vary, but the basic visual format is more or less the same – the game takes up most of the screen. And then, in a discrete corner, you can see the narrator, directly, from wherever they are broadcasting. Most people are playing by themselves.

Beahm, on the other hand, is playing the Doctor, which means there is a real distance between the mustache and the man behind him. Like the character, his narrations combine an exaggerated CG graphic mix, reproduced on a series of green screens in his home; They show a natural landscape online and at night, all black, gray and red, where Doc seems to live. It’s an honest sports stadium with a locker room where Doc hangs; Sometimes he seems to be driving a 1990 Lamborghini Diablo VT, though he never goes anywhere, actually. The landscape is completely deprived of other people, and it is always at night. It looks like identifying a teenager.

And as a character, Doc is just an id. It is based on bad guys, a bad guy more than any other: Fender Tremolo, arch villain from 1989. Cyborg. Fender leads a gang of pirates; He is torn, but not out, with dreads and dense blue eyes that leave his dark glasses. He has authority, and uses it to literally crucify Jean-Claude van Damme. “It was like a post-apocalyptic world, and he’s the one who dominated this world. There was something about it,” Beahm says.

In the end, Fender dies impaled in a flesh blow. “I’ve always wanted a movie where the bad guy came out on top. It would shock the world.” Disregarding the doctor is the villain he could finally win.

In the last four years, Doc has climbed the Twitch charts to become one of the platform’s biggest broadcasters. It performs in front of a live audience of more than 20,000 people during any of its regular streams, which is good enough to make it the 10th most watched channel on Twitch, according to Twitchmetrics, a statistics tracker on it the whole site. He has garnered nearly 4 million followers there since joining the site about four years ago, and his broadcasts have led to a television development deal with Skybound.

This leaves Beahm and Steven “Stev, cit; Lawson, Beahm’s manager and business development executive at Boom.tv, dreaming of character potential.” I think the brand will become the next generation Batman in 10, 15, 20, “Lawson says.” Now I don’t know how long it will take to get there, but here’s where I see the brand going. ”

However, Doc’s rise could not have happened without streaming. There’s a long history with Twitch; joined as a viewer when Justin.TV was called to see the Call of Duty professionals who shot. (Name change occurred in February 2014). Historically, Twitch has been the best place for people to stream live playing video games: “Twitch,” quot; which refers to the term “twist game”, which is a game that tests a player’s reaction time – and their lives too.In the beginning, Justin.TV was a place where the founder, Justin Kan, aired live every minute of every day.At the time of its nearly $ 1 billion acquisition by Amazon in August 2014, Twitch was focused entirely in capturing the rare market of live broadcasting.

Of course, Twitch isn’t the only live streaming platform, and lately, it has been featuring real competition. There’s Mixer, a streaming service that Microsoft acquired in 2016 when it was called Beam. There’s Facebook, which is starting to lose weight in Facebook Gaming; Fox has backed another competition called caffeine. DLive is a blockchain-based platform that still doesn’t make sense, like a business, a value proposition for creators, or a place for the public that seems to go after the hodl-like audience segment. And then there is the real elephant in the room: YouTube Games, which already receives most of the content streamed live by the creators as VODs are uploaded to those creators’ channels.

Demand for streams has grown too fast, sparking a fight for talent. And Microsoft fired the first shot.

In August 2019, Tyler “Ninja, quot; Blevins, the world’s most famous player, announced that he would broadcast exclusively on Mixer, reportedly between $ 20 million and $ 30 million. Felix” PewDiePie, cit; Kjellberg, the world’s most famous YouTuber with 103 million subscribers, signed an exclusive deal with DLive in April 2019. YouTube Gaming stole Jack “CajoJD, quot; Dunlop from Twitch in early November, and Facebook Gaming opted into Jeremy” Toast in Disguise , quot; Wang at the end of the month.

Streamers are valuable because they do everything that people want to consume on one platform. This means that bets are existential for the platforms. The Twitch partner pre-contract has a franchise clause, but when those contracts expire, everything goes. Many of Twitch’s biggest names have literally gone for green pastures. In addition to Ninja, Cory “KingGothalion, cit; Michael, Michael” Shroud, cit; Grzesiek, and Soleil “Ewok, cit; Wheeler also left after being offered extravagant amounts of money.

In January, reporting on Kotaku broke some of the secrets associated with these deals. For Blevins, Twitch offered $ 15 million for a three-year commitment; Mixer and Facebook, on the other hand, earned about $ 20m a year. The Grzesiek deal was worth less than the Blevins’, but it was still worth tens of millions. In response, Twitch has re-signed its own broadcasters, including Doc. Imane “Pokimane, cit; Anys, one of the most popular diversity broadcasters in the entire site, was reissued with the platform for $ 4.5 million. He also retained Ben” DrLupo, cit; Lupo, Timothy “TimTheTatman, cit; Betar, and Saqib” Lirik, cit; Zahid, all the big names that attract large numbers of audiences whenever they are live.

Sometimes it seems that anyone who has gathered followers can come up to the table and then win – or at least collect. This brings us to Beahm: If Dr. Disrespect would not register with Twitch again, it would be a true sign of company vulnerability.

Beahm is important to Twitch because he is important to millions of people around the world, and that makes his decisions worth millions of dollars. Twitch is also important to Beahm. “Simply the platform of my choice simply because it is integrated,” he says. Beahm contacted an association relatively early, in February 2016, just under a year after its first broadcast on Twitch, which was in May a year ago. He cites it as a sign of mutual respect. “They just saw the potential for this guy,” he says, meaning his energetic alter-ego. “Because, again, he’s a different kind of escort. He’s unique, he’s at the top, and he can feel like he can be a little intimidating or risky, in terms of an investment.”

It’s true; the character feels dangerous, even if that risk is mainly for the brand’s dollar influx into the platform. Last year Doc was banned from Twitch for two weeks and skipped his E3 crossing after getting into the bathroom while living on Twitch. While he was alive, he did not even remember that the live broadcast from a bathroom was wrong; Now Beahm says she understands why what she did was wrong, even if she did not intend to do anything wrong. “If my son were there, I wouldn’t want him to be filmed by this guy and his camera crew, and in fact he goes, it’s a live stream.” It could have been much worse. “It could have been. He was also completely on target for the disrespectful person; offense is something the character adores as well. And it’s his feelings that drive the character.

His fans send donations to Doc on Twitch with attached notes; Some tell him it has helped with his depression, anxiety and PTSD, he says. “I think they see a lot of confidence in him. I think they feel empowered by that,” Beahm says. “Somethings is something where they see this guy and he’s so arrogant, so reliable, so over the top, but he can still relate to you.” The streams are a safe space. However, the reality that the Doctor character means a lot to many seems to surprise Beahm. “It’s hard to appreciate this because I’m just sitting in my room … screaming.”

Dock fans include two of the cast in the band, Mike Ferguson, whose card he calls an “employed asshole,” and Will Mann. Ferguson, a gray and tattooed gray beard, plays “Experienced PILOT (50)”; Mann, with a fresh, serfish face, is “CO-PILOT with star eyes (30 years old)”.

After lunch, Ferguson goes out for a cigarette before he drinks. This isn’t the first time he’s worked with Doc: In an ad for G-Fuel, an energy drink that sponsors a lot of streamers, he loses a wrestling match for disrespect. Her children are also Doc’s character worshipers. Ferguson about Dr. Disrespect: “He’s the damned man. He doesn’t give a shit. You know what I’m talking about? He literally doesn’t give a shit.”

Mann loves Twitch because he grew up watching his brother and friends play video games and finds the game comforting. The 26-year-old is also a fan of disrespect. “I think it provides a bit more escape for Twitch, because a lot of times you just see a real guy playing a game, which is great,” he says. “But you get in there and it’s like, oh, there’s this character, obviously he’s like a character.” But you can see him for about five hours doing his job and somehow invested in it. “

All in all, it’s all built around Dr. Compliance. Lena Lollis, the red and black costume designer, has bought each of Doc’s costumes individually, except for the wig, sunglasses and headphones that Doc has generously provided. The hardest thing to find, however, was a copy of Doc’s life-proof red vest. As Lollis points out, red is not a popular color because you generally do not want the enemy to see masking or armor.

The Doctor makes his obstacles

After Doc leaves his hair and makeup, he heads to the study area where he was armed with a harness. (The document does its trick). Floating floating on a blanket-covered pillow in a fake neoprene-made Lollis outfit, black with red stretch detailing. He looks calm; Looks like you’ve done this before. Tim Hendrix has ordered cinematographer for the shoot, Powell Robinson, to get a close-up of Doc’s naked face after shooting a hole in the roof of the helicopter and then jumping as he speeds through the night sky.

Hendrix got the job because she received an unexpected email from a creative consultant on Twitch in mid-December. “I was introduced to very little about Doctor or Twitch,” he says. As Hendrix describes it, Doc’s idea was completely complete: The character would jump from a helicopter and fly to a purple city, so his job was to find out the execution.

It seemed like an interesting challenge for Hendrix, whose background is mostly in music videos. (He is most famous for directing the video clip at Panic! On The Disco & # 39; s “Don & # 39; t Threaten With a Good Time,” which represents an interesting interest in pornography.) of music videos and directing a promotional video for a broadcaster are similar because it is about taking artists for whom they are well known and showing them in a new light.

However, there is one fundamental difference: Twitch pays better. “It’s very different from music videos, as it will really allow me to eat,” says Hendrix. One person in the room tells Brendon Urie, the lead singer of Panic! At Disco, it also broadcasts on Twitch. “Oh,” says Hendrix. “Maybe someday he will pay me the living wage too.”

The next day, Beahm plays the character of Dr. Disregarding the 90-second piece over and over, because Hendrix requires coverage but also because it’s difficult to do everything properly. Seeing her in the monitors behind the helicopter cockpit, the character feels greedy. I see why his manager compares him to Batman: It may be that the true essence of the character is meant for the big screen, not for the small ones.

Guy Beahm, the man behind the mustache and mustache, is 37, and his first two loves are sports and video games. His grandfather gave him his first computer when he was in second or third grade. At the time, his favorite game was Asteroids, which changed after her grandfather bought her a WAY. I was online at a young age, an only child searching for deceptively outrageous codes when she was not dating her parents and friends. Beahm went to college because he wanted to play basketball, and the team he played with at Cal Poly Pomona was good. (Education, he says, was secondary, though he studied business and marketing.) After college, he got some casual work because he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. He was a temporary administrative assistant at Stanford, a sales representative for a Texas firm, and a mortgage consultant, all in quick succession after graduation.

Disrespect was born during that time as a disembodied voice in the Halo 2 Lobet and in her closeness conversation. Even then, it was clear that he had touched something special; The other players wanted to be in his team after witnessing him go through his enemies and roast them when they died.

Aggression radiates behind mirrored sunglasses.

In his first video, released a full decade ago, Doc’s first words, spoken directly to the camera, show an unmistakable disrespect, though the character is known: “People must understand … you must attack. Attack. Attack. But don’t mistake it. Some people you don’t attack. You run away. “The aggression radiates from behind the sunglasses. The video stops playing Call of Duty.

YouTube videos continued and subscriptions started coming. At first, it was one or two videos a month; Beahm’s real goal was to get into the development of the game. Eventually, he found a role as a community manager at Sledgehammer Games, a studio he had just finished developing. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and from there, he became a multiplayer-level designer in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

After releasing the game in 2014, Beahm started working on the next Call of Duty game – and then I had a moment of clarity. From there, as he saw it, the future was quite planned: he would go from an associate level designer, to a senior designer, to a senior designer. It was a race, of course, but he wasn’t so sure he wanted to keep going. “I saw the road in the next five, 10, 15 years. I just thought, I don’t know if that’s the case. I decided I like it, you know what? Let me look away. Beahm left and sought other jobs in the industry. Eventually, he managed to get an offer from another excellent game developer.

You can never give up your daily work

Then his current business partner, Sumit Gupta, approached him with an offer to work on his startup, Boom.tv, where he was developing new flow technology based on virtual reality. But it would not be a desk job; Beahm would be helping Gupta discover the flowing landscape, starting with setting it up to broadcast on Twitch. And then Gupta said, “Hey, what do you think about resurrecting your old Doctor character?”

He was in his 30s; He was no longer a child. He was choosing between another Triple-A job and a still unknown incentive, and the week that Gupta gave him to decide was over. I’ve already offered this. Either you are on board or notBahm remembered him saying. “And it’s like, fuck good.”

Gambit worked and fans started coming in, which is the hardest part of doing anything online; That goes double for Twitch. Finding an audience has a mysterious business, probably more than anywhere else on the internet. Part of this is because you have to transmit the strength and depth of your personality to other people, to live, and part of it is because it’s extremely difficult to make people worry about what you’re doing until you you’re far enough away that it doesn’t. it matters You have to bet on yourself, over and over. And even then, it may not work. You can never give up your daily work.

Reflecting on what he has achieved so far, Beahm says he feels he is getting close to what he wants to do. “The pistons move. The impulse is … you can feel it, true, but we haven’t arrived yet,” he says.

The problem with being a villain is that the hero always wins. You see, as Doc drills a hole in the roof of the helicopter and jumps through the glass as the pilots laugh on their own, the helicopter is supposed to crash.

There’s a barely-wrapped fury in him, like he’s waiting to be attacked or hit

A few weeks after Doc left the soundstage, Kobe Bryant flew with his daughter to his youth basketball academy in a helicopter that never reached his destination. The day after the tragedy, I received a call from Doc’s publicist: The ad goes ahead, but his original video will never see the light of day. (Eventually, a modified version is released, months later, with a “military-grade spaceship.”) Nobody wants to bring about a real death.

That makes sense. Beahmi is also a father. And while disrespect is what is famous for, Beahm’s ego exists to allow him to do things he can’t do himself. “Personally, there’s no way I can sit here like Guy Beahm, and sit in front of a camera and broadcast,” he says. “It’s not that I can’t do it; I’m not interested.” When abroad, Beahm is a little anxious and his voice is a little higher. The doctor, on the other hand, is not worried; he is almost still naturally still, except when he is showing his teeth. There is barely suppressed noise in it, as if it were waiting to be attacked or hit.

In her broadcast that day, the day after Kobe Bryant’s death, it was the first time I didn’t know who was on camera, whether the person speaking on the broadcast was Guy Beahm or Dr. He addresses the situation with his promotional video indirectly, while playing nothing: “I don’t even know if that video will ever come out simply because of the content that’s included.” But that took me away, man, “he says, though it’s clear that the final fate of the video is not the one that bothered him.” I’m kind of upset today. I am sad. I am sad and crazy. ”

Donations continue to flow, all $ 8.24 in honor of the numbers Bryant used while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he reads almost everyone – these are people who are gone, loved and celebrated. Doc broadcasting that day is a collective duel site. Finally he begins Salvation from Tarkov. On the screen, his boots crease as he goes wild on the map. And then her figure stops when she starts acting.