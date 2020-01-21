Double trouble: Sri Lanka’s twin meetings clouded by overcrowding Life

Twins during an event to try to break the world record for the largest twin meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka on January 20, 2020. – Reuters pic

COLOMBO, January 21 – Thousands of twins were in pairs at a stadium in the Sri Lankan capital yesterday – so many that officials tried to count them in time to prove that they had organized a record-breaking meeting.

Giant queues formed at the open air venue in Colombo as several siblings waited to check their birth certificates. Many seemed to be leaving before they could be added to the list.

The last record was set in Taiwan in 1999 when 3,961 sets of twins, 37 sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets gathered in front of Taipei City Hall.

“The count is still running. We will send the final count and documentation back to the Guinness World Record Committee and I am confident that we will be informed in writing that we will keep the record, ”said Upuli Gamage, co-organizer of the event with her twin Chamali, the crowd.

There was no immediate statement from the Guinness Organization as to whether the event had met the requirements to use the recording.

Many of the twins – including children, retirees and police officers – had traveled for hours to attend the event where Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was the guest of honor.

“It’s fascinating,” said Raheen Usman, a 19-year-old from Colombo, with her twin Farheen.

“I made a lot of new friends – all of my friends are now twins.”

The record attempt was followed by a concert that was performed exclusively by twins, including an 80-piece orchestra.

The Sri Lanka Twins campaign group said it organized the event to raise awareness of disadvantaged twins, triplets and quadruplets. Poorer families often have to struggle with multiple births. – Reuters