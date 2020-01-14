Double Up on Full Moon Fun by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

When you experience something that pleases you to the core, you are driven to share it. But not everyone with whom you are around likes the same things. There is great double enjoyment of the tap under the Gemini full moon, especially for those who make an effort to be with special people who can celebrate what you enjoy with you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Although it feels like you shouldn’t be able to get out of a situation, you’re not really stuck. What you are holding here is imaginary, but it can still be a very good reason. Investigate your options. Ask for insight from others.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You are afraid that if you show too much support, enthusiasm or appreciation, people will become satisfied and will stop trying to impress you. Maybe it’s true. But it is more likely that they get addicted to your attention.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You can still be an open and honest person without sharing everything with everyone. People can only handle so much. Holding back honors your individuality with respect for the value of their time and attention.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You have developed a feeling for people. You can see when they interact with a version of you that they have made and when they actually see you. It is knowledge that came to you because you were ready.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You do not have everything needed to achieve what you want, but continue. You will be surprised at the resources that you can use as soon as this train starts to run over the tracks.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). How boring life would be if you only took on the tasks that you knew you could do. Anyway, today you are not attracted to the places you have already been. You want to see and try new things.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). You have lost the objectivity. Another person can live in your daily life and view the experience as a vacation, an adventure, an exciting challenge or an insurmountable challenge. Imagine that their opinion will change yours.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Stretching is good for the body and better for the soul. So agree on a task that seems to have a significant reach. You have recently underestimated yourself and are capable of much more than you think.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). People cannot play when they are stressed. Anxiety limits the reach of both imagination and body. Playful moods come about in an atmosphere of trust and safety.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). If you ever got to know identical twins, you experienced firsthand how bodily changes completely to represent the being within. Work that you do inside is reflected in your appearance.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). You get the chance to show people how you came to a conclusion, or to let them know what is involved in a process that you know. You get new insights into sharing.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Writing helps you to internalize information. And on an even more primitive level, that’s how drawing does. It doesn’t really matter how good you are. Put this handy tool to work to make a change you’ve thought of.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 11). As always, your opinion about yourself catches on. You will believe that you are vital to the action and that you will quickly become the center of attention and make improvements to your world. Colleagues and loved ones keep you up as an inspiration. You work with someone you have admired for a long time. Sweet souls come out day in day out. Cancer and Gemini love you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 13, 28 and 16.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I am a Pisces who wants to fall in love. Really. This Aries that I see says that I am making it too difficult for him to get to know me and that I clearly have a very difficult time opening myself up. I don’t want to lose him, and maybe he’s right. Why can’t I be on my guard? ”

Because you don’t feel like it. If you feel like it, do it. The sensitivity of the Pisces can be a curse or superpower and is usually a mix of both at the same time. If you allow yourself, you could be a sponge, allowing others to fill you with their own emotions and agenda. That’s why you’re so reserved. You have done this in the past and felt the unique pain that comes from losing yourself.

To a certain extent we all live behind emotional security walls of our own construction. The height of the wall is determined by how we perceive the threat on the other side. If you really think you will be injured, your wall will be thick, high and bulletproof. That is only natural – and wise. I would be on my guard for anyone who wants you to open faster than you really feel at ease. For psychic Pisces, falling in love is a natural process and cannot be enforced. Trust yourself. The right person will be both patient and willing to earn the privilege of knowing you at deeper levels.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: If you find yourself ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree ‘, you might be listening to Brenda Lee who charted more hits in the 1960s than any other female artist. The fiery Sagittarius was nicknamed “Little Miss Dynamite” because the surprising power of her voice contrasted with her slender figure. Lee’s Sagittarian secularity appears in songs recorded in multiple languages.

