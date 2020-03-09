Doug Collins self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure to CPAC

Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) said in a statement Monday that he has decided to quarantine after being exposed to a CPAC assistant who tested positive for coronavirus novelty.

Collins said he feels healthy and does not currently have any symptoms of coronavirus. He further added that he would quarantine himself for the 14-day period “very carefully”.

The congressman from Georgia said:

This afternoon, CPAC notified me that they discovered a photo of myself and the coronavirus-positive patient. Although I feel completely healthy and have no symptoms, I have decided to quarantine very carefully. I will follow the recommendations of the GP and my office will provide the appropriate updates.

This afternoon, the CPAC notified me that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient that was positive for # COVID19.

Although I do not suffer from any symptoms, I have decided to quarantine very carefully.

Full statement → pic.twitter.com/74oeaYOBYR

– Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 9, 2020

Collins is now the third member of Congress to have been exposed to coronavirus.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced Sunday that they will also quarantine after being exposed to CPAC attendees two weeks ago.

Both Cruz and Gosar said they are healthy and quarantine themselves.

“However, to prevent any possible transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the end of the 14-day period following my interaction with that individual,” said Gosar.

Gosar’s statement concluded:

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for the Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.