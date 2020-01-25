Doughty, Okoro leads No. 16 Auburn past Iowa State 80-76

AUBURN, Al. (AP) – The real newcomer Isaac Okoro has a calm trust in him.

He doesn’t throw any talk or boast in the trash because, as his teammates from Auburn said, he doesn’t have to.

“No, but he definitely saves it every time,” said guard Samir Doughty when asked if Okoro said anything on the court. “If I were in the opposing team, I wouldn’t want to protect him.”

Okoro scored 19 points, Doughty had 18 and No. 16 Auburn held Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Okoro had 10 direct points to help the Tigers (17-2) take a 76-62 lead with less than six minutes to play. The Cyclones (9-10) answered with 10 points in a row. Okoro hit two fouls nine seconds ahead to seal it.

“In order for Auburn to stay at home, we were the home team and we should win it. We have,” said Bruce Pearl, Auburn coach. “It is very important to me that Auburn no longer has a grip on the league in men’s basketball.”

After Auburn started the game against South Carolina with 1 out of 10 from the field and 0 out of 4 from the background on Wednesday evening, the SEC teams got used to Pearl’s attacks over the years.

The Tigers used a fast 12-2 run and hit 4 out of 8 3 pointers to build a 6 point lead on the first timeout of the medium.

Auburn’s guard, which was a little questionable for this year’s team with the departures from Jared Harper and Bryce Brown, was there. Guards J’Von McCormick and Doughty scored 8 of the team’s first 14 points.

“I thought J’Von, Samir, and Isaac did a really good job walking down the hill, coming to the edge, and turning the corner,” Pearl said. “It’s a big part of our offense, and I thought we were better off on the sidelines today.”

Auburn scored nine 3-point goals in the first half, with Danjel Purifoy taking a 42:31 lead just before the buzzing sound. The tigers finished 10 out of 28 behind the arch.

Okoro scored five points in the first half and scored 5-6 after the break.

“My teammates got me the ball, Samir, in transition, just to find me to get open shots,” said Okoro. “Be aggressive, go to the edge and try to get to the free throw line.”

Doughty said, “Everyone wanted the ball in their hands.”

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton, the team’s top scorer, added 12.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones led the Big 12 in the field goal percentage, but were held 36% of the field and only made 7 out of 27 from the afterlife.

“It’s solid to get a good offensive team up to 36 percent,” said Pearl. “So you win.”

Auburn: This was the Tiger’s first win in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge since defeating the TCU two years ago. The Tigers have won 42 of their last 45 home games in the 2016-17 season.

NEXT

Iowa State: hosts No. 1 Baylor on Wednesday.

Auburn: Travels to Ole Miss on Tuesday.