Douglas Costa destroys Roma defense

Juventus is officially better than it was last year in at least one competition.

Last season, they were embarrassingly eliminated by Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals in a match where they barely fought. On Wednesday, they managed to miss Roma to qualify for this year’s semifinals.

It took them a little while to get started in the first half, but once they found their rhythm, Roma had no response. It was Cristiano Ronaldo who found this groove for them in the 26th minute. He collected a pass from Gonzalo Higuain on the left wing to make a long run to Roma’s penalty area, cut inside and perfectly place the ball inside the far post from a difficult angle.

12 minutes later, good passes between Douglas Costa and Rodrigo Bentancur allowed Bentancur to score. Roma tackled him once he was inside the box, but managed to get the ball and push it inside the post.

Just before halftime, Costa was going to make a difference once again. After a free kick, he looped a ball into the area, over the defense of Roma. This put Leonardo Bonucci and Higuain in a position to score without a Roma defender a few yards away. Bonucci would be the one to take the header from the Roma keeper to send Juve at half-time with a 3-0 lead.

Roma would try to raise the score in the second half. Cengiz Under got the ball on the right wing and cut inside. Nobody pressuring him, he launched a shot towards the goal which ended up bouncing at the bottom of the crossbar, behind the arm of Gianluigi Buffon and in the goal. However, that would be the end of Roma’s return and Juve progressed with a 3-1 victory.

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 8.5 / 10

It will likely be the best score I have ever given a goalkeeper in a game where he has scored his own goal. This is partly because his own goal had more to do with terrible luck and poor defense than any mistake by Gianluigi Buffon. It’s also because he was great outside of that bad time. He made some fantastic saves in the second half of the match and helped stop Roma’s return efforts. It was a fantastic game for Buffon and great preparation every time his record match was in full swing.