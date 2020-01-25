Douglas Ward for maritime lessons to build strong leaders

The biggest problem in leadership? The so-called leaders who do not know how to transfer.

Douglas Ward says, “Deliver and trust with confidence.” Doug learned this rule by not following it for the first time.

He had to recruit kids who were with navy seals and build a new facility. His directors were not satisfied. “Why are we here?” They asked?

He had brought them on board, trained them but prevented them from doing anything.

Changes the plan, gives each of its leaders a division, executed flawlessly.

That day he learned that you can have the right people, you can train the best, but if you refuse to pass them on, you will fail.

Navigating the difficult seas of leadership

Douglas Ward is a retired military veteran with 24 years of valuable service. During his time, he maintained numerous leadership roles to include a trainer and director of over 500 executives. In addition, Douglas was the Head of Soldiers for a handheld communications team that supported and deployed in strict environments with the Special Operations Forces.

After his retirement, he supported government agencies as a specialist in non-standard communications and as a business development manager. These experiences have enabled him to impart the knowledge and lessons of leadership under extreme conditions to businesses that need a management team.

Drawing on his past military experience and as chief executive of technology, he collaborates with those responsible for providing unambiguous truths about the actual situation of a business.

It specializes in encouraging the development of top-down and bottom-up communication skills in the direction of increasing revenue, trust and employee ownership.

Douglas has built many successful teams, helping them navigate the rough seas and land at a foundation based on solid vision.

Photo by Austin Distel at Unsplash

Keys to strong leadership

Confidence: The people in your team should have complete confidence, or they should not be in your team. Trust them fully and let them do their job to the fullest. Responsibility: Make your team responsible for something. When they are, they should soon sink or swim. Responsibility makes team members work at another level. Common purpose: Have your team work towards a common goal. It is easier said than done, as most leaders believe they do. The common goal requires two things to be real. be agreed by the team and known to the team.

“You have to let go of your ego. As I said when you’re the manager, it’s not for you anymore. If you care? You say you have a production department in a company.

If you take care of this production all your people, you make sure they have everything they need. Not just what you give. the biggest issue people have is outsourcing and trusting. “

– Douglas Guar

Douglas Ward sits down with me, Jeremy Ryan Slate, on the latest episode of the Create Your Own Life Show show, to talk about building better leaders.