Dove Cameron and Katherine McNamera looked so sexy during this pre-Oscar party! | Ariana Debose, Ava Michelle, Dove Cameron, Gideon Adlon, gigi gorgeous, Harley Quinn Smith, Kaitlyn Dever, Katherine McNamara, Laura Harrier, Liv Hewson, Navia Robinson, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Stephanie Styles, Taylor Hill, Taylor Russell

Dove Cameron looks bright red in its power suit while going out for the Vanity Fair & Lancome: Women in Hollywood Party 2020 held at Soho House on Thursday February 6 in West Hollywood.

The Shadowhunters star was also present at the event, which took place in the days leading up to the Oscars. Katherine McNamara.

More stars at the party were Waves ’ Taylor Russell, Booksmart Kaitlyn Dever, Spider-Man: Homecoming Laura Harrier, We ” Shahadi Wright Joseph, The society Gideon Adlon, YouTube star Gorgeous Gigi with Nats GettyOnce upon a time in Hollywood Harley Quinn Smith, Tall Girl’s Ava michelle, model Taylor hill, Bombshell’s Liv Hewsonand Raven’s Home Navia Robinson.

Broadway star Ariana DeBose, who is shooting Netflix’s The Prom, was at the event with Stephanie styles, who plays on the NBC Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

For information: Dove wears an Honayda suit and Jimmy Choo shoes. Laura wears an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Taylor wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Ariana wears a SemSem suit and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Navia wears a kate spade new york dress.

Over 50 photos inside the stars at the Vanity Fair evening.

Photos: Getty

Posted to: Ariana Debose, Ava Michelle, Dove Cameron, Gideon Adlon, gigi gorgeous, Harley Quinn Smith, Kaitlyn Dever, Katherine McNamara, Laura Harrier, Liv Hewson, Navia Robinson, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Stephanie Styles, Taylor Hill, Taylor Russell