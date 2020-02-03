Dove Cameron Cries Out “Parents” Ru Paul & Gwyneth Paltrow | Dove Cameron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ru Paul

Dove Cameron has pretty famous parents … except they don’t know it!

The 24-year-old actress and musician took advantage of her Twitter to joke that Ru paul and Gwyneth Paltrow are her parents and TBH, we could totally see that happen.

“I love @RuPaul and I love @GwynethPaltrow with all my strange little sensitive heart, and they are my parents but they don’t know it. I feel it in my soul and in my whole body. Thank you for your attention,” Dove wrote.

She then added a relatable quote from Gwyneth that she had to repeat.

“” I had a lot of trauma in my childhood and being the person that people perceive me is inherently traumatic. – @GwynethPaltrow I had to replay this several times. sensational. tell so hard, ” Dove said.

– Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) February 2, 2020

