dove-cameron-joins-the-solid-of-psychological-thriller-‘isaac’

Dove Cameron has signed on for a new type of purpose!

The 24-yr-previous actress has joined the forged of psychological thriller Isaac, which she is established to star in alongside RJ Mitte.

“🩸💉🔬☠️my little darkish coronary heart so pleased @issac.movie @rjmitte,” Dove wrote on her Instagram, where she has been sharing images from the movie’s established.

The movie is established to follow Isaac, who satisfies helpful waitress Cassi 1 evening at a diner and the duo established out to dedicate a revenge murder in the title of love.

Isaac is at present in output in Los Angeles.