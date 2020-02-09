Dove Cameron prioritizes mental health at pre-Oscar party with “public therapy session” | Dove Cameron, Mental Health

Dove Cameron is a great example when it comes to taking care of your mental health!

The 24-year-old artist shared on Twitter that she had a phone call with her psychiatrist while she was on a red carpet this weekend.

“I just had a strong 13-minute telephone conversation with my psychiatrist about my history of anxiety / depression and mental health online for a red carpet next to around fifty people within earshot and if it’s not a metaphor for my whole life, I don’t “I don’t know what it is” Dove sharing.

“I had a second when I realized that it was my psychiatrist who was calling me, and I thought:” it’s a bad time, I’m at an event “but I then thought: “In fact, mental health comes first. no matter what. “& Said f – k it & had a public therapy session 😂. I appreciate myself !! more than anyone thinks of me, “she added.

A fan congratulated her for normalizing and talking about mental health and Dove replied: “try as often as possible to be comfortable with this and to be transparent and vulnerable !! only way. “

