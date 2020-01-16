Dove Cameron shares a “beautiful” message of strength after ex-Ryan McCartan staged relationship drama | Dove Cameron, Ryan McCartan

Dove Cameron apparently alludes to claims that her ex-fiance Ryan McCartan made their breakup with her last tweet … and she sticks to being positive.

The previously engaged couple separated in late 2016 and Ryan has just declared, more than three years later, that Dove trunk.

Since the split, Dove said that Ryan was “terrible” for her.

“A lot of what I experienced in this first relationship, the very low ones, I did not make them public”, Dove previously said at seventeen. “I felt like I had to make everything perfect all the time and my partner definitely put it in my ear. People thought I shared loads, but I hardly shared anything. “

Now, Ryan claims that Dove cheated on her. When asked to reveal his “proudest” moment during a question and answer session on Instagram, he said: “Within two weeks, my fiancee cheated on me and left me, i almost died of food poisoning and Donald Trump was elected president. I really didn’t think I would be able to get through this part of my life. I am most proud of the light that came from the dark. And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new path to follow. “

A few hours later, Dove took advantage of his Instagram stories to share a positive message for 2020 instead of responding to the claim (which you can see in the gallery). She also retweeted a forceful message on Twitter, which she described as “beautiful”.

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control the way others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay on top of it, confident that other people will eventually see the truth as you did, “said the message.

