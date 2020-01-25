Dove Cameron shares a sweet birthday for Booboo Stewart | Booboo Stewart, Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron pays tribute to Booboo stewart for his birthday!

The actress and singer went to Instagram Friday, January 24 to wish her descendants co-starred a happy latecomer (he turned 26 on January 21).

“Happy late to this little mammal,” Dove subtitled a slideshow of pretty photos and videos of the duo. “Even if you cheat 100% with laser tag and like bean flavored desserts (??), I still find a way to love you, and for that, you should be so thankful. I laugh.”

“Thank you for always catching me when I shout” trust you “15 feet away, and thank you for always carrying my bags and my stuff,” she continued. “You are the only person with whom I want to do incomplete and inappropriate treasure hunts in the middle of the night in Tokyo.”

“I love you very much and very much, I am grateful that you were born,” Dove Cameron added. “See you tomorrow !! goodbye !!”

“I will neither confirm nor deny that I am cheating with the laser tag ..” Booboo stewart commented. “But I love you and thank you and see you tomorrow.”

