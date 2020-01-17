Dove Cameron’s ex-pilot Ryan McCartan says they were a bad match, writes an open letter about their breakup | Dove Cameron, Ryan McCartan

Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan ended their engagement more than three years ago, but their breakup again made the headlines after accusing her of cheating. Now, Ryan speak again to dispel misconceptions about her and DoveThe relationship of.

Ryan went on Instagram Thursday January 16 and accused Dove to cheat on him at the end of their relationship. She did not fully respond to the accusations, but spoke on social media later today to spread a message of positivity.

Friday (January 17), Ryan wrote the following message on Instagram:

“I chose to remain silent about my past because I thought it would be the most effective way to leave it where it belongs. I am no longer comfortable watching events in my life become so misinterpreted. I would like to write fairly and diplomatically about this once and finally ” Ryan started in an Instagram post.

He continued, “I think Dove and I basically agree on our relationship with each other. We were young and immature. Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were a bad match. “

Click inside to read the rest of Ryan McCartan’s open letter…

“She has made statements about me and our past that I do not believe to be fair or even true, but she is entitled to her opinion. I have made statements about her and our past that I am sure She does not think that it is fair or true, but I am entitled to my opinion. We have individual and contradictory perspectives on the dysfunction of our relationship. This is very normal among ex.

“I only wish him the best. I am grateful for our relationship. I learned what love is by learning what it is not. People are allowed to be young and to make mistakes. People are allowed to grow and separate.

“We are not at war with each other. This whirlwind of repetitive conflicts is the result of the free and peaceful sharing of our individual views on our past, which is almost always followed by a myriad of publications on social networks creating a fight where there is none. Some of these outlets make money from ads, clicks and controversy, and if they don’t have a story, they make one. All of the allegations of ongoing or ongoing conflict between me and my former partner have been methodically fabricated and are without foundation.

“This paradigm is one that exists everywhere in the social media landscape. I hope social media consumers will use this as an example to guard against prejudice and hyperbole, and to increase their mastery of social media in an increasingly untruthful world. “

