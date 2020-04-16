Dow closes slightly higher in the Late Rally, S&P 500 bounces as millions of people file unemployment benefits

The Dow Jones Industrial Average went green late Thursday as investors were supported by indications that the United States government was planning a small reopening of an economy blocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, another more than 5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past week.

Unemployment claims totaled 5,245 million in the week ending April 11, a shocking though less than 5.8 million requests expected by analysts interviewed by FactSet.

The total of four weeks of complaints now stands at nearly 22 million as the US economy continues to recover from the coronavirus outbreak and an unprecedented economic crash.

The Dow closed with 33 points, or 0.14%, at 23.537, the S&P 500 was 0.58% higher and the Nasdaq gained 1.66%.

Anthem (ANTM) – Get report, Humana (BUZZ) – Get reports and Xilinx (XLNX) – Get Report guided the progress of S&P.

“The waves of millions of workers who applied for unemployment insurance continued last week. While this wave may have been slightly smaller than in the previous two weeks, the job market is still hit by a historic storm,” he said. said Nick Bunker, director of Indeed Hiring Lab economic research.

“Whether these workers will be called back to their previous jobs or hired in new jobs is a matter of when the public feels safe returning to a semblance of normalcy. Only then can companies start increasing hiring and the number of Jobless workers can start falling, “added Bunker.

President Donald Trump said he planned to unveil guidelines for states to begin easing social distancing measures, citing a plateau of coronavirus cases in parts of the United States.

“The battle continues, but data suggests that nationwide we have passed the pinnacle of new cases,” Trump said at a press conference Wednesday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state blockade until May 15, stating that progress had been made in limiting the spread of the virus.

Other economic data released Thursday also show the effect that the coronavirus pandemic was having on the U.S. economy.

Homes began to plummet by 22.3% in March, against an expected drop of 15.6%, while the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index fell to -56.6 in April, the lowest reading since July 1980, from -12.5 to March.

Morgan Stanley (MISS) – Get Report posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings and said provisions for credit losses, which dominated bank earnings this season when lenders prepared for a wave of defaults following a prolonged shutdown of the coronavirus increased to $ 388 million.

Morgan Stanley has performed extremely well in sales and in its commercial operations.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Get Report posted stronger than expected first quarter earnings but eliminated its fiscal year profit guide due to uncertainty about the “duration and impact” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking at the fiscal year, Abbott said he will suspend his previous earnings forecasts, which required adjusted earnings between $ 3.55 and $ 3.65 per share.

