Shares fell sharply in the last trading hour, accelerating the slump that began Sunday night in the futures market, and knocked down major stock indices on Monday morning trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,997 points, 12.93 percent. The S&P 500 fell 11.98 percent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 12.32 percent. Russell’s index of smaller companies fell 14.27.

This was the worst percentage decline since October 1987 for the Dow and S&P 500. It was the worst drop on the Nasdaq.

All sectors of the S&P 500 were down, with nine eleven down by double digits. Consumer staples fell 6.99 percent, and heatstroke stocks fell 9.99 percent.

Dow’s 30 stocks were down for the day. The best performer was the Walgreens Boots Alliance, which dropped 2.4 percent. The four worst were Boeing, 23.85 percent, Travelers, 20.8 percent, Home Depot, 19.79 percent, and Intel 18.04 percent.

Stock trading became more intense after the Trump administration announced new recommendations for treating the coronavirus, which made the likely economic burden more severe. These include the recommendation that bars, restaurants and public meeting places be closed and that people avoid meeting in groups of more than 10.The Trump administration also said that schooling and work at home should be done and discretionary travel should be avoided.

President Donald Trump acknowledged that stocks have dropped sharply, but said the administration will focus on fighting the virus instead of worrying about the stock market.

“The market will take care of itself,” Trump said. “The market will be very strong as soon as we get rid of the virus.”