Dow Futures: anticipation of weekly data without work, OPEC meeting

The minutes of the Thursday market

Global stocks are firmer when investors look at data suggesting a spike in mortality rates and coronavirus infection.

Claims for unemployment benefits in the United States are the focus of attention as analysts predict that approximately 5.5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Global oil prices remain active as OPEC leaders organize an emergency meeting to discuss production cuts, despite growing concern about U.S. participation.

European stocks rise for the fourth consecutive session as EU leaders discuss what could be a $ 1.6 trillion bailout package.

U.S. stock futures suggest an opening on Wall Street ahead of weekly unemployment benefit claims and inflation figures outside the factories at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

US equity futures surged down Thursday, heading towards the final trading day of the week shortened with the holidays, with investors focused on the latest release of job data and an emergency OPEC meeting that could offer the largest reduction. of recorded production.

An estimated 5.5 million Americans would have applied for unemployment benefit last week, analysts estimate, bringing the three-week count to around 15 million, as almost the entire American economy remains in a blockade form. ” at home “amid the ever-expanding coronavirus pandemic.

The depth of the toll on jobs, however, has not yet been fully taken into account in the broader economy, although analysts are now forecasting second-quarter contractions in the region of 10%, with second-quarter earnings for companies listed on the S&P 500 stock exchange approximately 13.3% compared to last year.

However, US stocks appear to have found a floor in the bearish bear market which beat the benchmarks late last month, gaining nearly 800 points yesterday for the Dow Jones Industrial Average which compounded it by 26% in more than the low of March 23 – but still 6000 points less than the historical maximum reached on February 12.

However, even European stocks on the rise for the fourth consecutive session and analysts looking towards the peak of coronavirus infection and mortality rates around the world, the stocks look ready for another cautious open Thursday with tied contracts. to the Dow which indicate a modest slide of 75 points and those connected to the S&P 500 which leads to a drop of 6 points for the larger benchmark.

Investor attention for the latter part of the session, however, is set to shift to global oil markets if OPEC leaders host an emergency teleconference to discuss a collective production cut that could reach 10 million. barrels per day, almost 5 times more than the record 2.2 million barrels per day entered into by the cartel in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008.

The deal, however, could be based on U.S. participation, although President Donald Trump – who first promoted the OPEC deal last week – insisted that domestic producers have “already cut” by reducing drilling and export activities in a collapse in global demand.

Futures contracts on Brent crude oil for June delivery, the reference point for about 60% of global crude oil purchases, were last seen 97 cents higher than their Wednesday closing price in New York and changing hands at $ 33.81 a barrel in early European trade.

WTI crude oil futures for May delivery, which are more closely related to domestic gas prices, were up $ 1.01 to $ 26.10 a barrel.

Elsewhere, European equities widened gains in early negotiations while regional leaders planned yet another teleconference to discuss an EU-coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis, including a plan that could see the blockade agree on a $ 5 aid package. 1.5 trillion, a value of around 2% of the block’s GDP.

The regional Stoxx 600 was up 0.84% ​​during trading hours, led by a 1.33% advance for the DAX performance index in Germany, while the British FTSE 100 has gained 1.11% in London.

During the night in Asia, a falling offer for the US dollar helped raise the yen to 1.0867, cutting gains for the Nikkei 225, which ended the session down to 19.345.77 points.

The broader regional equities, however, posted a solid 1.5% gain following a $ 17.7 billion stimulus announcement from Hong Kong and further gains for the markets in India and South Korea.

