Dow plunges 603 points from fears of the corona virus

January 31 (UPI) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped Friday, closing 603 points lower amid fears of the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

The index closed at 28,256.03 points and fell 2.09 percent from the first Friday. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 148 or 1.59 percent to 9,150.94 points and the S&P 500, which closed at 3,225.52, fell 58 points or 1.77 percent.

It was the worst day for the Dow since August and the S&P 500 since October.

Experts said fears of the growing corona virus crisis – and its effects on trade, travel, and global economic growth – had fueled inventory losses.

Ilya Feygin, senior strategist at WallachBeth Capital, told CNBC: “There will be fear of the weekend.”

“The issue this year was that (Federal Reserve) and (President Donald) Trump would save us trouble, but the virus is something nobody can do about. That’s one reason to be more scared.” he said.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide rose to over 10,000 on Friday, with 213 people killed in China. The United States declared a public health emergency and Delta and American airlines suspended all flights to China because they feared the disease would spread.