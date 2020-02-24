[dow-plunges-a-lot-more-than-800-points-as-pandemic-fears-increase]



A trader operates on the investing flooring following the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York Metropolis, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

February 24, 2020

(Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrials fell extra than 800 factors inside of minutes of the sector open on Monday as buyers scurried to safer assets right after a surge in coronavirus cases outside the house China stoked fears of a greater influence to world progress.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell down below its 50-working day transferring ordinary, whilst the blue-chip Dow slipped underneath its 100-working day transferring normal, all closely watched indicators of momentum.

The Dow Jones Industrial Ordinary fell 589.48 points, or 2.03%, at the open to 28,402.93.

The S&P 500 opened decrease by 80.14 details, or two.40%, at 3,257.61. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 388.15 factors, or four.05%, to 9,188.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Arun Koyyur)