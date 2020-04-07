Dow publishes the second day of solid gains in hopes of slowing down the coronavirus

Stocks increased on Tuesday, but lost ground in the latest negotiations, following the higher closure of the S&P 500 since March 13 on continued optimism that major economies around the world were seeing signs that the coronavirus pandemic could slow down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 at the last check gained 0.4% each and the Nasdaq was just above flat.

The Dow had risen 937 points, or 4.1%, at the peak of the session.

On Monday, indications that the death toll rate of coronavirus and new infections could hit their peak increased US equities. The Dow rose 1.627 points, or 7.73%, to 22.679, the S&P 500 rose 7.03% and the Nasdaq rose 7.33%.

Despite Monday’s strong gains, the S&P 500 remains more than 21% lower than the record set in February.

“That action is enjoyable as long as it lasts, but clearly the epidemic data was about to turn favorably at some point with so much of the country closed,” said Yung-Yu Ma, strategic director of BMO Wealth Management.

“The most relevant question for the next few months is what life looks like once we have crossed the peak – in summer, autumn and even winter. Will the continuous waves of epidemics continue to upset our lives? The effects of time will surprise? Upward or upward lower? Will currently unproven treatments prove to soften the severity of symptoms? To what extent will spending patterns be disrupted?

“Great uncertainties remain about these questions and the course of the epidemic more generally,” added the analyst. “The economy and markets are likely to follow the trajectory of these difficult to predict developments in the coming months.”

Congress’ next proposed incentive to support the U.S. economy during the coronavirus crisis will be at least another $ 1 trillion, spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi told Democrats in a private conference call, Bloomberg said.

The first stimulus round – a $ 2.2 trillion virus compensation bill – was signed in late March.

Meanwhile, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he hoped to get further funding on Thursday for small businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed global cases of coronavirus has risen to 1,407,123, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths have increased to 80,759.

The United States has 383,256 coronavirus cases, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the United States rose to 11,851.

China did not report new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. In New York – the United States’ epicenter for the epidemic – 731 more deaths were reported, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the biggest one-day increase. But hospitalizations have slowed down.

3 M (MMM) – Get Report reached an agreement with the Trump administration to import 166.5 million protective masks from its manufacturing facility in China for use by healthcare professionals in the U.S. company Tge would still be authorized to export masks to Canada and Latin America.

Trump last week invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act to force the company to stop exporting N95 masks. The move, however, outraged many officials in Canada.

“3M and the administration have worked together to ensure that this plan does not create further humanitarian implications for countries currently fighting the Covid-19 epidemic,” the company said in a statement.

“The plan will also allow 3M to continue shipping respirators from the United States to Canada and Latin America, where 3M is the main source of supply.”

Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Get Report said Tuesday plans to reduce its insane wave of multi-year investments in shale, natural gas and deep water production and will cut its planned capital expenditure by $ 10 billion this year. The energy major made the moves as the coronavirus pandemic hit both energy demand and oil prices.

The largest oil producer in the United States said it had fixed capital expenditures for 2020 at $ 23 billion and that it could further reduce it if justified.

Exxon previously said that it plans to spend as much as $ 33 billion this year. He spent $ 26 billion last year.

