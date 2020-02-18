[dow,-s&p-close-decrease-but-nasdaq-edges-up-right-after-apple-warning]



Traders perform on the flooring of the New York Stock Trade shortly soon after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 18, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Dow and S&P fell on Tuesday though the Nasdaq ended just earlier mentioned the unchanged mark as a sales warning from tech bellwether Apple highlighted the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on world wide supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Normal <.DJI> fell 165.89 points, or .56%, to 29,232.19, the S&P 500 <.SPX> misplaced nine.87 factors, or .29%, to three,370.29 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> additional one.57 factors, or .02%, to 9,732.74.

