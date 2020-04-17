Dow Surges 700, or 3%, on hopes of reopening the economy, treatment with coronavirus

Stocks have gone up on promising results of a drug to treat patients with the deadly Covid-19 disease and after President Donald Trump has outlined guidelines for reopening the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 704 points, or 2.99%, at 24.242, the S&P 500 gained 2.68% and the Nasdaq gained 1.38%.

The S&P 500 ended with its second consecutive week of earnings.

For the week, Dow’s industrials rose 2.2%, the S&P 500 posted a 3% rise, and the Nasdaq rose 6.1%.

Boeing (BA) – Get Report spearheaded the Dow’s advance, rising 15% after claiming it would resume airplane production at its facilities in the Seattle area starting next week, a move that affects some 27,000 jobs. .

The aircraft manufacturer said work on its 737, 747, 767 and 777 models will resume as early as April 20, with most employees by April 21. Employees working on the company’s 787 model will return from April 23, with most by April 24, the company said.

Gilead Sciences (gild) – Get Report was Nasdaq’s main gain on Friday, up 9.7% following a report that most of the 125 Covid-19 patients taking remdesivir antiviral drug in a Chicago study were discharged within a week.

The STAT medical news report said that a group of patients being treated was “seeing rapid recoveries of fever and respiratory symptoms.”

Trump, meanwhile, has outlined plans to reopen the economy in three stages, although the White House has yet to guarantee that tests for coronavirus will be made more readily available, as required by business leaders and infectious disease experts.

“We are starting our lives again,” said the president Thursday at a press conference. “We are beginning to rejuvenate our economy.”

The first phase would see the reopening of restaurants, gyms, cinemas and large sports spaces if they adhere to strict social distance requirements.

The pressure to reopen the United States economy grew and intensified after data showed that around 22 million Americans had applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March when they began implementing closing orders.

“The market is fueled by hope and optimism (Friday) – hope for vaccination and optimism around the reopening of the economy,” said Mike Loewengart, chief executive officer of the investment strategy at E * Trade.

“That said, these are relatively fragile indicators as tests remain ongoing and hard-hit areas like New York and New Jersey continue to operate under strict residence orders.

“The market is also supported by the Fed’s support for the junk bond markets and simply by the large amount of money sitting on the sidelines with investors cautiously looking for opportunities.

“In the short term, there are still many uncertainties that could cause the markets to reckon. If there is one thing investors should remember is: taking the market moves step by step, investing concerns the whole long game,” he said. added.

On Friday, investors mainly saw a sharp contraction in China’s gross domestic product. Growth declined 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, marking the worst performance for the world’s second largest economy since at least 1992. Economists had expected a 6% drop in GDP.

Procter & Gamble (PG) – Get Report posted stronger than expected third-quarter earnings but reduced sales growth forecasts due to a stronger US dollar.

