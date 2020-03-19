Dowling not nonetheless resigned to watching from the sidelines

You may possibly feel the split in action would do Shane Dowling the globe of excellent, writes John Fogarty.

That a hold off in proceedings could actually see him in Limerick colors once more this season. Well, the respond to is sure and no.

The prognosis did not glimpse at all rosy a few of weeks in the past to the extent that manager John Kiely admitted the 2015 All-Star could be out for the yr.

“Shane has a knee injury at the moment and the development on it is really, seriously inadequate in phrases of him obtaining improvements in it and currently being able to re-have interaction with schooling.”

The outlook is a tiny brighter now that Dr Tadhg O’Sullivan labored his magic on the Na Piarsaigh man’s appropriate knee.

“When John spoke after the Westmeath game, I experienced got quite negative information the previous week. Subsequent to that, I fulfilled Tadhg O’Sullivan and he gave me better news and he did a superb career of an operation on me.

“The issue with a microfracture technique is that it’s a great deal a lot more intense than a cruciate.

If you do a cruciate, it will take you nine to 12 months, you do your rehab and you get back again with this, there is no outlined time and that is annoying.

It’s the next time O’Sullivan has operated on Dowling’s knee immediately after the trouble flared up in the 2017 county remaining earn in excess of Kilmallock.

The surgical treatment took put a handful of weeks prior to when Dowling’s Na Piarsaigh took on a Ballygunner panel showcasing 4 of O’Sullivan’s sons in the Munster closing.

That method sidelined him till the All-Eire semi-closing get over Slaughtneil when he arrived off the bench to rating a goal.

He claims the injury is complex to describe but distills it as “a pothole to fill and then permit it settle but if you never permit it settle it is going to dent absent and go yet again. The issue is how lengthy prior to that pothole is no more. I really don’t know but you just have to plough on.”

The 27-year-aged has sought the views of various individuals about the restoration timeline.

“It could take six to 9 months all likely perfectly and I’m in thirty day period 6 right now. 9 months would convey it up to close to June time but the challenge is how significantly get the job done will I be capable to get accomplished concerning now and June.”

And therein lies the rub.

Delayed club and county championships might look to be great information for Dowling’s recovery but the coronavirus safeguards imply he just can’t rehab as significantly as he would like.

As he points out: “It’s fallen at a bad time for me. What’s happening to me is insignificant in the grand scheme of things but currently being egocentric about it in terms of the get the job done I have to do and the obtain to pitches and fitness centers it’s tricky.

I just have to make do with what I have at household and steal a handful of bits and pieces from individuals and with any luck , that will function.”

If the Championship is began in the early summer time Dowling knows he will have to be ready at that phase to characteristic in Kiely’s ideas.

“I just cannot be coming again in June wanting to get started fresh new due to the fact naturally that writes off the calendar year.

“I want to be coming again suitable for then but if it does not shift as immediately for me it could be August or September ahead of it is 100%.

“When I acquired the first operation at the conclude of September, I place timelines on everything and all I have done is disappoint myself time after time.

Timelines are out the window. If inter-county transpires this calendar year, it comes about and if it does not be sure to God I get again for the club championship

“I don’t assume what is going on now at the minute will give me much more time to be prepared.

“They could possibly look at altering the composition of the Championship for the year or terminate it.

“Limerick have moved to postpone the club championship game titles upcoming thirty day period and that’s being sensible relatively than ready around and hoping for the very best.

The solution I’m offering to everybody is nobody is aware of what is likely to occur with the rest of the season.”