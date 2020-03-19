Down the catwalk with Absolut Trash for London Style Week

Marble LDN was commissioned by John Doe Communications to build the first ever recycled runway at London Fashion 7 days, to travel awareness around Absolut’s limited edition recycled vodka bottle. Marble employed rubbish from community bars, LFW functions, and 240kg of ocean squander to make a platform for up-and-coming sustainable designers to showcase their collections.

Background

With the manner field responsible for 10% of all carbon emissions, brands like Absolut recognised that modify is needed. In get to dedicate to their sustainability conditions, and to promote the launch of their new minimal edition vodka bottle – built of 41% recycled glass – Absolut commissioned John Doe Communications and Marble LDN to produce the first ever recycled runway at London Manner 7 days.

Technique

With sustainability and the reduction of needless waste at the front of our minds at Marble LDN, the Absolut Trash obstacle was approved with authentic enthusiasm. We prevented single use plastic throughout the output, using reclaimed wooden and non-PVC vinyl, and repurposing garbage from LFW for the set structure, and also producing a purpose for the other output components at the time the celebration was finished.

We ended up tasked with building the celebration 100% plastic free, which intended employing recycled elements at every phase of the create and giving plastic alternate options for guests. In order to accomplish this, we labored with our companions at Orca Audio Job mainly because they offer a circular recycling option, collecting ocean plastic and turning it into practical party remedies.

Course of action

The catwalk fascia was designed applying 8 Orca boards, which equals 240kg plastic waste located on the beach locations of the United kingdom. The Absolut indication was designed from the smashed up glass of 46 Absolut bottles, reminding the audience of the start of the new confined version bottle. The backdrop walls were produced employing repurposed sneakers and dressed with the garbage collected from the different catwalk backstage regions – this provided plastic bottles, baggage, hangers, cardboard bins, leftover parts of fabrics and accessories: everything that would have normally gone to waste!

There were 4 catwalk exhibits in full, which involved the groundbreaking designers of sustainable style, such as Valentina Karellas, 10T On-line, Bottle Best, Apollonia Studios, P.I.C. Type, Esfera, Cafin, Boita, Urban Trenches London, Labo Mono, Revival London, Elvis & Kresse. The celebration even aimed to link individuals with sustainable fashion by inviting them to wander the runway themselves.

The outcome was astounding: with coverage on ITV news and beneficial opinions from all 4 shows, our recycled runway manufactured the headlines and showcased the creative imagination of up-and-coming designers in an innovative way. Marble properly recycled a whole of quarter tonne of squander into a platform for showcasing sustainability the very first ever recycled runway at London Style 7 days, and with any luck , the initially of numerous.

