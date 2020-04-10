Down vote candidates walk a thin line to raise cash in the midst of a pandemic

Home orders issued across the United States have made it difficult to conduct political campaigns. And it is even more difficult to ask voters [and supporters] for cash to help facilitate these activities. In three weeks, more than 16 million U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits after efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus shut down businesses across the country. Candidates are facing challenges because so many people are suffering from economic devastation due to the new coronavirus and uncertainty about what the future will be.

“How can I ask someone to donate money to the campaign now?” Said Charleston County Democrat Chairman Colleen Condon. “I don’t know how you do it. I don’t know how anyone does it.”

It is a problem that candidates and support organizations are working across the country. Many people struggle with demanding cash even at their best, but for better or worse, money is driving the campaign, so it’s important to strike a fine balance right now.

“ When it comes to financing, this is clearly a big challenge, especially for down-voting candidates who don’t have many networks to work with, ” said Ianthe Metzger, deputy director of campaign communications for Emily’s List, which supports progressive female candidates. Said. “If we return to normal in a few months, the candidate will only need to have the resources to cross the finish line, rather than telling them to stop raising funds, they will just talk to the people.” To do.

“People are incredibly stressed. They are stressed about their work and stress that they intend to take the virus home,” said Democrats running for Florida state legislators. Said Dr. Kaiser Edneking of “Now is the time I shouldn’t say on the phone. ‘Hey, you know, you want a better government, and doing so costs a lot of money. It was really challenging, knowing how political campaigns are implemented—they are executed with money. “

Republican Rep. Strategists told CBS News that they expect small funding to be the most affected by the pandemic.

“If you’re a restaurant or retailer and you’re worried about when your next salary will come, it’s really hard to cut off your $ 10 or $ 15 donation online,” he said.

“We’re talking to candidates, they’ll have to make some decisions about this much now,” co-founded Run for Something, which focuses on recruiting progressive young candidates for down-voting Said Los Morales Rocket. .

His organization and others are encouraging candidates to continue calling supporters, including donors. Ted Terry, the first Vice Chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, is running for the County Committee. He said he continued to make phone calls because during this pandemic people continued to donate when they could.

“Most of the time you call someone you already know … is a big Democrat,” Terry said. “They are already caring about these issues. Whether they have given the discretionary funding to support their local food bank and are they now having money or waiting until the end of the month, And next month they can support the campaign. “

In some cases, job seekers have shifted from candidates to explaining their vote and their efforts to check in their health. If people are struggling, it is best to address difficult questions. Run for Something also says candidates have consulted their lists and have not called healthcare workers or other key personnel to those who may have been severely hit by the pandemic, and especially the pandemic To make sure.

At the same time, the down-voting campaign, which no longer hosts face-to-face fundraising events, has made fundraising virtually virtual. Zoom happy hour is displayed above and below the candidate’s vote. One hosted a movie night online and the other gathered online bingo and donors. Ted Terry said his team has also begun experimenting with the Zoom fundraiser and plans to integrate yoga into his online fundraising in the coming weeks. A yoga instructor has offered an online class and has offered to donate all proceeds to the campaign.

“We’re not just trying to do things like ‘join a zoom call and talk to each other for 30 minutes’,” Terry said. “We are going beyond the boundaries.”

Even with no obvious questions, donations are increasing in some cases. For example, candidates who have turned to health professionals have seen a surge in funding as more and more people want to support those with this type of expertise represented by the government. Other candidates with a healthcare background are important resources for voters.

“They are texting me and they are saying,” You know, I’m feverish. Do you think I need a COVID test? “[Or]” .. Do I need to wear a face mask? I know, is it okay to go to a grocery store? ”Means some basic questions that need to rely on someone. They know how to find me because they know I’m public [profile] and know I’ll answer it and answer as honestly as possible. “Said Enneking, an anesthesiologist at the University of Florida.

A zoom webinar below a photo of Florida Representative Congressional candidate Dr. Kayser Enneking.

Screen grab

Enneking said that fundraising is an important part of the campaign, but he doesn’t think it is right for him so far.

“I don’t want people to think that I use this virus as a political tool to emphasize the fact that I’m a doctor,” said Eneking. “This is” “Yes, I am a doctor, I understand science, and people who understand medicine here because I understand that policies affect health outcomes. It is necessary. “

Others who are not in the healthcare space but have a strong view of the current system have tackled the coronavirus on their own funding pitch.

M.J.Hegar, running to sweep Texas Senator John Cornyn, raised a fundraising email to supporters under the subject saying “Please help protect our healthcare.” Others have sent similar pleas in text messages.

“We must empathize [financing] and put our values ​​first,” said the Democratic Party’s Training Committee, which serves as a resource for Democrats running at all levels. Said Andrew Feldman. “Connecting your campaign with potential donors with values ​​you believe in, this is largely a problem we are seeing, and if implemented, would have helped this crisis … Issues such as affordable universal health care, sick leave, etc.-these are what Democrats have for a long time. “

When it comes to the exact figures, the overall impact of the pandemic on the cash cash of the campaign is unclear. According to one Democratic strategist, Democratic candidates began at a very strong number in 2020, but fell toward the end of the quarter. At the end of the second quarter, a clearer picture is expected. The same goes for Senate candidates.

“I don’t think the impact of not being able to hold an event and having virtual funding will actually be impacted until the next quarter,” said a Democrat Senate campaign assistant. “People worry less about their livelihoods, so they don’t tend to donate. I’m convinced that it will be seen next quarter.”

“The Democratic Senate competition continues to increase the resources needed, but now they are all focused on supporting the community, providing credible information and providing real solutions to address this crisis Yes, “said Stuart Boss, DSCC spokesperson.

In a note sent in early March, Tom Emmer, chairman of the Republican Congressional Committee, said, “Note that donors may have suffered financial losses during this pandemic. Call the procurement call and touch the base asking you how to do with the donors. “

A Texas House Republican candidate said, “We had a big win from Super Tuesday, so we blew the wind on the sails to pass March. Obviously, we wanted to make the wind stronger, I don’t know what will happen if it stops, “Genevieve Collins told CBS News. She also noted the delay in passing the stimulus package as a potential problem boosting small donations. “In an era when we really have to meet people with the most basic needs to stall something … really hurt most of the Americans and are very uncomfortable in Dallas. I’m angry about, and frankly, can give $ 25. I’m not offering $ 2,800, but they offer what I feel and what I can comfortably offer. “

WinRed, the platform used by Republican candidates to raise funds, anticipated a fall in funding due to countermeasures against coronavirus, but did not see a significant drop in Q1. The platform has raised nearly $ 130 million for Republicans in the first three months of this year.

Meanwhile, ActBlue, the Democratic organization used to raise funds, hasn’t announced total funding since the outbreak began, but candidates and progressive organizations navigate for cash in the current situation. Promote resources to help you.

It remains unclear how civilian lives will return to normal. With that in mind, we are already exploring options if multiple candidates are approved by CBS News and forced to continue a virtual campaign for the general election.

