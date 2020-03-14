Downing Avenue rules out Brexit transition extension despite coronavirus threat to talks

The Brexit transition period will not be extended regardless of the coronavirus pandemic threatening to disrupt negotiations with the EU, Downing Road has said.

Boris Johnson was adamant an extension will not be requested and the United kingdom will leave the bloc at the stop of the yr no matter of the outbreak.

Deal with-to-experience negotiations on the long run romantic relationship have been scheduled to be held in London upcoming 7 days but were cancelled since of Covid-19.Michel Barnier’s draft treaty was leaked to news retailers (Liam McBurney/PA)

The British Prime Minister’s formal spokesman dismissed the probability of an extension when asked at a Westminster briefing on Friday, including: “In British isles law, a ask for for an extension is not attainable.”

The Withdrawal Arrangement that passed Parliament in December incorporated a determination that ministers will not request any additional delay earlier the changeover period that ends on December 31.

As the coronavirus outbreak worsened, the next round talks were cancelled in their planned type and officers ended up looking at alternate preparations which include videoconferencing.

Meanwhile, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier explained on Friday he experienced despatched a draft treaty exhibiting an “ambitious and comprehensive” long term romantic relationship is probable for member states.

This was leaked to various information stores, days ahead of the British isles Federal government was expected to acquire the concluded edition.

The draft mentioned the United kingdom should abide by Brussels’ condition subsidy regulations and the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would hand down rulings to British isles courts, according to those who had seen it.

It also reportedly bundled level playing discipline proposals on competition, tax, labour, social security and the ecosystem.

Officials in the British isles privately made clear any doc that needed alignment or ECJ jurisdiction would not wash.

Mr Johnson has ruled out any form of alignment with Brussels or accepting any ECJ jurisdiction.