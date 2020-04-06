Downing Street Says Johnson Still Leads Government While Staying In Hospital

Downing Street insisted that Boris Johnson continue to lead the government despite spending a second night in the hospital with Covid-19. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who as a de facto deputy for Johnson, chaired a daily meeting on the coronavirus on Monday, said at a press briefing that the Prime Minister was in good spirits.

“He is in charge, but you are right, he will continue to follow the advice of the doctors on the continuation of things. We have a team at full speed, which ensures that its instructions and its instructions are followed,” he said. -he declares.

Mr. Johnson was admitted to St Thomas Hospital in London for testing Sunday evening, 10 days after being tested positive for the coronavirus. Downing Street said he was still under observation at the hospital on Monday, but declined to give details of the treatment he was receiving or to say if he had pneumonia.

Johnson’s official spokesman described a Russian report that the Prime Minister was under ventilator as “misinformation”, and chief medical officer Chris Whitty said admitting to the coronavirus hospital did not mean necessarily that a patient would be treated in an intensive care unit.

“I’m not going to discuss any particular patient at all: nor, to be clear, I don’t have all the details; I shouldn’t either, because it’s a problem between him and his medical advisers.

“I can give a general answer, which is the clear majority of people who end up going to the hospital, they end up going to a general bed, they may or may not need oxygen and other things, and they don’t need to go further than that, ”he said.

Professor Whitty, who is recovering from a coronavirus, advised the Prime Minister to get tested for his first symptoms, but he was not involved in its treatment.

Death toll

The number of deaths recorded in Great Britain by coronavirus decreased for the second consecutive day, with 439 new deaths bringing the number of deaths to date to 5,373.

Professor Whitty said it was too early to consider how or when to get out of the lockdown until it was clear that Britain would reach the peak of the epidemic, which should occur in about a week.

“The main thing is to get to the point where we are convinced that we have reached the top. . . and at this point, I think it is possible to have a serious discussion about all the things we need to do, step by step, to move to the next phase of managing this, “he said.

“But to start having this discussion before we are convinced that this is where we are, I think it would be a mistake. We don’t think we know for sure that the peak will be reached at the end of this week, and until we are convinced that we are there, it is too early. “