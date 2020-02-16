[Download Competition 2020 – festival preview]



Download Festival

12 – 14 June 2020

Download Festival, the world’s premier rock function, recently announced more functions which includes Alter BRIDGE, BOWLING FOR SOUP, FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES, MASTODON, THE DISTILLERS, SEPULTURA, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and FUNERAL FOR A Buddy. They be part of IRON MAIDEN (Legacy of the Beast Tour), KISS, Process OF A DOWN, GOJIRA, DEFTONES and KORN amongst other individuals this summer months. NXT United kingdom is returning to deliver a lot more knockout enjoyment in excess of the weekend, and Kerrang! Radio will host Finding New BLOOD for one more year – looking for the greatest rising functions in the earth of rock to conduct on The Avalanche Stage.

Obtain takes location on 12 – 14 June 2020 at the non secular home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets are on sale now at www.downloadfestival.co.british isles/tickets.

The Key Stage just received even superior with a host of new names which are sure to stir the group into a frenzy. US heavyweights Change BRIDGE will return to Obtain with their breed of blistering and technical rock finished with incredible showmanship courtesy of Myles Kennedy.

The brilliantly chaotic FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES will wreak havoc at Down load, with pit-starter anthems this sort of as ‘Juggernaut’, ‘Crowbar’ and ‘I Hate You’. MOTIONLESS IN WHITE are staggeringly heavy, with a good dosage of theatrics that will no doubt gas a unforgettable overall performance. Also executing exceptional Australia’s ferocious THY Artwork IS MURDER, soaring Florida metalcorers WAGE WAR, and melodic Brit metallers THE RAVEN AGE.

Seeking in the direction of the 2nd stage, Atlanta’s finest MASTODON have garnered a status as a formidable are living drive, and their functionality at 2020 is absolutely sure to be enormous. Fronted by the infamous Brody Dalle, THE DISTILLERS are a residence title in modern punk and make their predicted return to Donington. THE DARKNESS are also established to bring a nutritious dose of common rock and roll bombast., Italian goth icons LACUNA COIL, melodic rockers AMARANTHE, bondage-punks HATARI and rock n roll revivalists THE Superb SONS. They’ll be joined by Mississippi rock stalwarts three Doorways DOWN.

In addition, Kerrang! Radio will when more host Finding New Blood, the research to carry the hottest emerging expertise to Donington. 2019 was its inaugural 12 months and grime-punks PENGSHUi triumphantly opened the Avalanche Stage. Uk functions can now add their tracks on-line to be in with the possibility of enjoying this year’s competition on the very same stage. To implement, and for much more data remember to take a look at their web site. The chance to use closes on 1st March at 23: 59, and winners will be announced in April.

