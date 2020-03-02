download-festival-announce-important-internet-site-advancements-for-2020

Download Festival have introduced a variety of web-site improvements for their forthcoming 2020 occasion.

Previous year’s pageant experienced from the consequences of terrible climate, with torrential rain turning substantially of the web page into a muddy and chaotic landscape for festivalgoers to traverse more than the weekend.

Following acquiring feedback from festivalgoers, Down load are now set to employ a quantity of variations to their pageant web page for 2020.

Main amongst the improvements is the choice to go The Village nearer to The Arena, and locating it on a hard-standing tarmac lake. It is also where by weekend campers will be in a position to obtain the greatest at any time festival merch superstore.

Download Competition 2020 internet site improvements (Photograph: Push)

Strolling distances for festivalgoers will also be shortened this calendar year. New destinations for all of the Obtain campsites will ensure that even punters in the furthest campsites will be capable to get to their tents from The Arena in just 25 minutes (down from almost an hour in previous decades). The Village will be a central hub among campsites, and can be achieved from a majority of campsites in 10 minutes or a lot less.

Other advancements consist of the addition of a new East Automobile Park, a determination to powering the celebration with 100% renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil biofuel and an raise in the potential of the Dogtooth Phase, which has gone up from 2890 to 4050.

You can discover out far more info about this year’s Download Pageant below.

Kiss, Iron Maiden and Method Of A Down are set to headline Obtain Festival 2020, which will be held from June 12-14.